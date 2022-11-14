Business
The markets are suddenly exuberant. Are they right?
OWITH THE inflation crisis well under way in its second year, a few words have imposed themselves in the lexicon of investors. There were the later much-derided predictions of a transient glitch. There were also the accurate forecasts of interest rate frontloading by central banks and, more recently, the grumbling about the belated and hasty manner in which the Federal Reserve of the Americas approached tightening. Attention now shifts to the concept of the false head: the idea that a rosy batch of data suggesting falling inflation may fuel a whiff of optimism in the markets, only for the grim reality of pressures persistence on prices is reaffirming itself.
Late last week, beleaguered asset prices soared, supported by the latest inflation numbers from the Americas. Stocks rallied around the world. The NASDAQ, the US tech benchmark, soared nearly 10% on Nov. 10-11, its strongest two-day rally in more than a decade. Beaten currencies like the pound and yen also rebounded. Economists expected the consumer price index of the Americas (CPI) for the month of October, up 0.6% compared to the previous month. Instead, according to figures released on November 10, it rose 0.4%. It’s a small difference in the grand scheme of things. On an annualized basis, this equates to inflation of nearly 5%, well above the Fed’s target of around 2%. But investors were quick to extrapolate the possibility that perhaps inflation’s grip on the US economy was weakening.
Almost instantly, traders lowered their estimates for the peak in interest rates. Prior to the release, many believed the Fed would raise rates to 5.5% by mid-2023. Now bond yields suggest 5% is more likely. This would have all kinds of positive consequences. It would reduce the likelihood of a crushing recession in America and beyond, ease pressure on other countries’ central banks to keep pace with the Fed, and raise the prices of risky assets, especially stocks.
Hence the question of whether the data amounts to a false head. After all, investors were burned last fall, when inflation briefly appeared to plateau, and again in July, when they prematurely concluded that the Fed was going to reduce the intensity of its tightening. On both occasions, the stock market rallies collapsed in a short time.
Is this time different? The argument that price relief is finally within reach rests on two pillars. First, a wide range of products seems to have moved towards deflation. Prices for basic goods excluding volatile food and energy fell 0.4% month on month in October. Some of that reflects the unraveling of pandemic-era price spikes, like those for used cars. But the declines have been significant: home furnishings, clothing and school supplies have all become cheaper. And retailers are reporting higher inventory and somewhat weaker consumer demand. The net effect appears to be a long-awaited decline in property prices.
The second pillar is a tantalizing hint that service prices are also heading in the right direction. The main driver of services inflation, the cost of housing, seems to be losing some momentum. The single most important factor in determining housing costs in CPI it is rents, which explain more than half of the rise in core inflation in recent months. In October, rents increased by 0.7% month on month, compared to 0.8% in September. This matters because it suggests the official estimates are heading in the same direction as the higher-frequency private sector gauges, which have shown rental inflation decelerating for nearly six months. A fundamental difference in methodology explains the discrepancy: private sector gauges look at the market asking price of properties, while the official measure looks at the rents actually paid by tenants, including those on existing leases. , often less expensive. Given this long lag, rents could be on the verge of becoming a disinflationary force in the CPI.
paradise postponed
However, a reality check is helpful. As the experience of the past year shows, monthly figures can be noisy. And the fundamental problem in America is excess demand over supply. It is now most acute in the labor market, where extremely high vacancies underpin steep wage increases. To contain inflation, the labor market must cool down.
The economy is well past the point of being able to take advantage of disinflation without collateral damage. It is theoretically possible that companies could reduce hiring without pushing large numbers into unemployment. Yet some increase in unemployment seems inevitable and, for the Fed, even desirable.
Moreover, the stock market rally is not welcome from the Fed’s point of view. Markets are the main transmission belt for monetary policy. A sharp rise in stock prices represents an easing of financial conditions which, if prolonged, would make it easier for companies to obtain credit, going against the efforts of central banks. Fed officials know very well the story of the 1970s, when America was struggling with double-digit inflation and when central bankers erred in easing policy as soon as pressures began to build. abate, which has allowed inflation to pick up.
Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Feds, is determined to avoid a similar mistake. At a press conference on Nov. 2, after the last rate hike, he said no less than four times that the Fed still has some way to go. This should serve as a warning to investors suddenly giddy with optimism. Even if the weaker-than-expected inflation reading marks a turning point in Americas fight against inflation, it will be a gradual turn, not an abrupt reversal.
