Democrats’ big midterm gains threaten Wall Street’s split-government hopes





Nov 13 (Reuters) – A stronger-than-expected performance by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections could force investors to rethink the divided government scenario that many have been expecting. Democrats retained control of the US Senate, dashing hopes of the “red wave” Republicans expected to lead in the midterm elections. Republicans remain on course to take control of the House of Representatives as officials continue counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next few days. After last week’s midterm vote, investors largely expected a divided government, with Republicans taking control of the House, Senate or both while Democrat Joe Biden remained in the White House. . While a Democratic sweep is still seen as unlikely at this point, the perception that such an outcome is within the realm of possibility could raise concerns about spending and legislation that many investors had put to rest. Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, believes more power in Congress for Democrats could pit fiscal and monetary policy against each other, potentially setting back the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation. “If the goal is to reduce demand, we could now have policies that support demand,” she said. Returns continue to pour in for several House races, including many in liberal-leaning California. By early Sunday, Republicans had won 211 seats and Democrats 205, with 218 needed for a majority. The spending is a source of concern for some investors, as they believe it could support inflation and potentially force the Fed to step up its market-penalizing monetary tightening policies. Weaker-than-expected inflation data last week boosted hopes that the Fed could temper its rate hikes, triggering a strong rally in stocks and bonds. Wall Street tends to view the split government favorably, in part because some investors believe it makes major policy changes more difficult to achieve. A divided government could prevent Democrats from passing several major fiscal packages, including $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies, and passing a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, UBS analysts wrote. Global Wealth Management earlier this month. Still, “Federal Reserve policy, rather than fiscal policy, will remain the primary driver of markets in our view,” they said. Along the same lines, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote ahead of last week’s election that Democrats expanding their majority in Congress could cause markets to “attribute a higher probability to further fiscal expansion, Congress and the fed effectively pulling in opposite directions on inflation.” “The near-term implications for markets could be higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar, reflecting the potential for a higher fed funds rate.” Historically, stocks have done better under a divided government when a Democrat is in the White House: Average annual returns for the S&P 500 have been 14% in a divided Congress under a Democratic president, according to data since 1932 analyzed by RBC Capital Markets. That compares to 10% when Democrats controlled the presidency and Congress. Of course, either configuration is much better than the market performance this year. Even after rebounding last week, the S&P 500 is still down 16.2% for the year. Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Ira Iosebashvili; Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; edited by Diane Craft Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/democrats-big-midterm-gains-threaten-wall-streets-split-government-hopes-2022-11-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos