Beat the Dow Jones with this unstoppable dividend stock
Anyone who hasn’t bought into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now considering the collapse of the FTX Tokenexchange and the implosion of almost every other crypto name out there. There are good reasons to be skeptical of many of them.
Still, let’s be honest. Stocks can also vaporize your portfolio if you don’t choose your investments carefully. Heck, the once venerable investment house Lehman Brothers collapsed and almost brought the entire financial market down. And while investing in Bitcoin could be risky, look what used car dealership online carvana did to wallets this year.
This is why many investors stick to index investing, putting their money in indices that track the S&P500 Where Dow Jones Industrial Average, for example. Still, investors can beat the Dow Jones, as investing legend Peter Lynch once wrote, and you don’t need to take excessive risk buying hard-to-understand crypto investments or stock. night.
A company like an oil and gas giant western oil (OXY 5.46%) could easily outperform the index over the next five years, and most likely for many years to come.
Drill deep to seize the opportunity
Over the past decade, oil hasn’t really been a good investment. Compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which returned 154% during this period, oil companies like Occidental, ExxonMobiland Chevron produced returns ranging from losses of 8% (Occidental) to gains of 68% (Chevron), and that includes their returns that have beaten the index over the past year.
However, there is good reason to believe that oil companies, in general, and Occidental Petroleum in particular, will be much better investments in the future, and not just because Warren Buffett acquired shares in Berkshire Hathaway and has the right to buy up to half of Occidental’s outstanding shares.
Unless a scenario like the COVID pandemic happens again, which has seen global economies come to a halt, there is still a very bright future for fossil fuels.
A tailwind of demand
Last year, renewables accounted for only about 12% of US energy needs, and while that share will increase over time, it cannot be expected to be the primary source or even dominant for decades. Solar farms are massive users and wasters of land, while wind farms are also aesthetic blights that pose a risk to birds – and both are subject to the vagaries of the weather.
The technology behind them also depends on expensive natural resources that are environmentally destructive and subject to geopolitical pressures. Fossil fuels may also have similar hurdles to overcome, but with infrastructure already in place to extract, produce, refine and deliver, it is arguably a more abundant and cheaper resource.
Occidental Petroleum is a more than 100-year-old upstream market player with assets focused on exploration and production in the United States, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. It also has a midpoint component to help move energy from the wellhead to the market. Its overarching goal is to be an industry leader in low-carbon production through carbon capture and sequestration technologies.
The acquisitions burdened the oil giant with substantial debt that necessitated a sort of bailout from Berkshire Hathaway. Then the Westernsaber saDividend paymentand suspended its share buyback program to allocate more cash to debt reduction. Oith its business back on solid ground, Occidental’s future looks solid.
An eye on the future
Rather than the peak oil we have heard so much about in recent years, the world is full of oil assets waiting to be tapped. But the days of drilling projects at any cost are over. They have been replaced by more targeted programs that seek to invest only in the most profitable projects.
Exxon, for example, has cut its long-term forecast for capital spending to $21 billion to $24 billion a year through 2027. By tightly controlling its capital costs, the oil company thinks it can continuously reduce its equilibrium costs. Chevron is spending about $15 billion this year on capital and exploration spending.
Occidental’s capital expenditures are much more modest – they spent around $3 billion in the first three quarters of 2022 – but the common theme across all is that they will still be profitable with an oil price well below current levels. Exxon thinks it can break even costs as low as $35 a barrel by 2027, Chevron is currently around $45 a barrel and can do very well at $50, and Occidental is around $40 a barrel.
A stock to buy low and sell high
Fossil fuels remain entrenched in the global economy and will not be easily separated from them in the decades to come. Even with West Texas Intermediate down from recent highs and hovering around $85 a barrel, global demand is still important to sustain prices and near-term earnings.
Occidental Petroleum is no longer the same company it was a few years ago and aims for a future that supports environmental stewardship. It trades at just 8 times next year’s earnings estimates, a fraction of its projected earnings growth rate and a bargain 6 times the free cash flow it produces.
It has now pledged to return cash to shareholders and increased its dividend by 1,200% from a penny a share to $0.13 per share, which currently yields a modest 0.8%, but will likely increase in the future. In short, Occidental Petroleum is a cheap enough oil stock to buy now to reap outsized profits for years to come.
