CAPITAL IDEAS: How risky is the stock market today?

Recently, I attended the annual Schwab Impact conference. It’s one of the if not themajor investor conferences. It was my 15th Impact in a row and probably my sixth or eighth conference of 2022; I lost track.

Throughout this decade and a half I have attended investor conferences on the financial crisis, the European debt crisis, tantrums, interest rate hikes, cryptocurrency crashes , earnings recessions, regular recessions, US debt downgrades, commodity bubbles, commodity crashes, and more. I can’t remember attending any other conference where professional investors were more concerned about the US economy and the stock market than they are today. The opposite in me likes it.

Despite all the talk about so-called smart money and dumb money, investors constantly revert to their human behaviors and overreact emotionally. They let fear and greed take precedence over rationality. Granted, you can never tell if something has reached an extreme without the benefit of hindsight. But there are tools we can rely on to make historical sense. I often rely on Investors Intelligence Advisor Sentiment trying to take advantage of the craziness of the crowds. (Note: Of all the investment subscriptions I use, not only is this one useful, but it’s one of the most reasonably priced at $345 per year. Not a bad deal per compared to some of those day-trading subscriptions out there promising you big gains when in fact the result is reliable negative returns.)

Sentiment Advisors studies market sentiment from investment newsletters. Results are reported as the percentage of advisors who are bullish, bearish or expect a correction. I usually jump straight to the bullish-bear gap. Large negative differences [between bulls and bears] signal reduced risk and allow accumulation [of stocks]. Currently, the bullish-bearish spread is -1.4% (more bears than bulls).

The peak decline in advisor sentiment this cycle was -19.1% in October 2022. This was its most bearish reading since emerging from the financial crisis in 2009.

The crowd is so pessimistic that some risks have been squeezed out of the market. As a former financial advisor to Berkshire Money Management (they make me do other things in the office these days) a lot of people ask me, you must be good at math, huh? I suppose. I mean, I know how to use a calculator. And I have, dare I say, at least an average understanding of statistical probability. But the most important thing about math in this industry is not knowing how to do the math, but rather knowing what to measure. When it comes to feeling, mathematics follows the law of supply and demand.

When retail or professional investors are bearish, they sell. Stock prices capitulate as the supply of stocks available for sale increases. Eventually, everyone who wants to sell has sold, leaving only buyers. Then the prices increase as they become cheap enough to attract buyers. Advisors Sentiment’s calculations make me more constructive about the outlook for the markets. Extremely negative sentiment is good news, but it is only a data point that helps us determine how risky the stock market is. I can understand why people hate the market, sometimes bad news is overwhelming. Yet there are other fortuitous data elements, such as seasonal factors.

November and December have historically been the two best calendar months for equity indices. And the average six-month return after a midterm election is 15.1%.

Were also entering the best period of the four-year presidential election cycle. The middle part of the second year of the election cycle (2022) has historically punched stock market investors in the face and thrown them to the canvas.

Once investors rang their bells, they got up from the mat in the last two months of this year and the first half of year three (2023) to recoup their returns.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the stock market, represented by the S&P 500, remains in a downtrend. The market has been below its 200-day moving average for 152 trading days. It’s good to see investors throwing in the towel, as an extreme drop leads to potentially higher prices. However, there is still nothing more bullish than the actual price rise.

And don’t get me started on the Federal Reserve Bank strangling the US economy. The Fed has raised its federal funds rate from a range of 0.00% to 0.25% on March 17, 2022, to a range of 3.75% to 4.00% on November 3, 2022.

I’m not saying the Fed is doing the wrong thing; they have to fight inflation with monetary tools because they get no help from fiscal levers. But they are doing something with no regard for stock market investors; they intentionally slow the economy down to recession. Oh they don’t say the R-word which would be some kind of political violation. But they admit that the results of their rate hikes will hurt the economy.

Higher interest rates affect the economy with a lag, so the additional pain is yet to come. I know I know. Since 1950, the stock market has historically peaked about six months before a recession; it bottomed out about three months before the end of the recession. But these are only averages. The average economist (me excluded) thinks there is not been a recession so far in 2022. The average person (figuratively speaking) thinks the actual recession will start in 2023. If so, then you tell me when this pre-recession rally starts. March 2023? June? OK fine. This means stocks need to fall back to trigger a rally. As the Fed clings to businesses and consumers, there could be room for additional equity selling as a bad economy crushes positive seasonal factors.

I am confident that I view this period as an excellent buying opportunity two years from now. Stock market valuations have fallen significantly. Even if corporate profits are not growing generously, they remain stable. But the next twelve months still have headwinds. Given these headwinds, I bought more portfolio insurance for investment accounts with a conservative or moderate focus.

I sold the iShares S&P 100 exchange-traded fund (ticker: OEF; an ETF that holds the largest US companies). I also sold the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (ticker: SPLV; an ETF that holds the 100 least volatile constituents of the S&P 500 index). Moreover, I have sold some of their quasi-equivalents (for lack of a better vocabulary). Along with the product, I purchased the innovator US Equity Buffer ETF (Ticker: BNOV).

BNOV is a defined outcome ETF with a 9% buffer. It protects you from the first 9 percent of a decline if the stock market declines between November 1, 2022 and November 1, 2023. At the same time, it still allows you a generous capped return of 28.68 percent, if the stock market has had such a strong year.

The sale of OEF is a continuation of the sale of the largest and fastest growing stocks in my portfolios. The twist this time is that I have my eye on buying more small cap stocks. Maybe not today, but it’s on my radar.

Selling SPLV makes sense because it has done its job this year. BNOV’s 9% buffer protects the investor. The generous cap adds the possibility of that 28.68% return if the S&P 500 advances that much. If the market were to experience such huge gains, I suspect SPLV would be lagging on the upside. Given how much the market has already fallen, I feel like I traded better protection and upside with this change.

The stock market usually goes up after the midterm elections. This time might be different.

Year to date, 2022 has been terrible for the stock market. Far worse than most midterm election years. Yet the pattern has been consistent with a century of price movements. The months leading up to the midterm elections were generally less than bright for stock prices.

If you asked me where stock prices go from here based on the outcome of the election, I would say that I have no idea. I don’t know what laws will pass. I don’t know if one group of ideologues will buy more than those across the aisle will sell. I don’t know if politicians will finally use fiscal policy to help monetary policy fight inflation. Forecasting the economy is hard enough. I don’t know how to tell if a politician will keep a promise. And I don’t know how to predict the emotional buying or selling of emotional investors reacting to the victory or defeat of their party of choice.

What do I know? I know that after months of pain, the stock market has reached a sweet spot for gains. Since 1930, the S&P 500 has averaged a 6.3% gain for the three months following the midterm elections, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The last time the S&P 500 fell six months after the midterm elections was in 1947. Since 1950, the stock market has been higher 18 out of 18 times after the midterm elections that year next. This compares to a positive return nearly 80% of the time over typical 12-month periods.

Returns after midterms have been nearly identical under Democratic and Republican presidents.

Does that mean we can expect gains this time around? If I had a dollar for every time someone said traffic jams are good for stocks, I wouldn’t have had to play Power Ball last week. But it is not guaranteed. Of the 19 midterm elections since 1945, there have been three others where Democrats had full control but ceded at least the Senate or House to Republicans. In 1994, the S&P 500 rallied over 27% a year after the midterm elections! But after the 1946 and 2010 votes, year-over-year performance was barely positive (0.1% and 3.7%, respectively).

The headwinds for equities are significant for the following year. In its fight against inflation, the Federal Reserve is working against investors. I believe stocks will rally, but I’ll have to look at the move to see if it’s sustainable.

Allen Harris is the owner of Berkshire Money Management in Dalton, Mass., managing over $700 million in investments. Unless specifically identified as original research or data collection, some or all of the data cited is attributable to third-party sources. Unless otherwise stated, any mention of specific securities or investments is for illustrative purposes only. Clients of advisors may or may not hold the securities in question in their portfolios. The Advisor makes no representation that any of the securities mentioned have been or will be profitable. Full Disclosures here. Address inquiries to Allen at [email protected]