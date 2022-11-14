Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: TASE’s 7th Global Entrepreneurship Week kicks off at TASE with the participation of the US Ambassador

Global Entrepreneurship Network is growing rapidly. Since its creation 15 years ago, it has been deployed in 200 countries, reaching nearly 10 million men and women each year. Global Entrepreneurship Network operates in entrepreneurial communities, with entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, consultants and investors around the world. Its main activity, Global Entrepreneurship Week, has assimilated into the local ecosystem, growing stronger every year. GEW aims to raise awareness of the beneficial power of entrepreneurship and its ability to bring about change. In Israel, we focus on activities in the social periphery, especially helping minority entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs. Wee Entrepreneurshipk activities take place throughout the country. Entrepreneurship Week is evolving, with new partnerships across cultures and borders. Since seven years, Entrepreneurship Week opened trading (Bell Ceremony) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. In the past 5 years Entrepreneurship Week was organized with the support of the United States Embassy in Israel, adopted by dozens of organizations that organize their own activities or participate in the various activities of Entrepreneurship Week. In the two years leading up to COVID-19, the Ministry of Education hosted its annual innovation event during Entrepreneurship Week, and in the past two years, the IDF hosted its innovation awards ceremony at the same time. The Entrepreneurship Week Opening Event On the first day of Entrepreneurship Week, November 13, starting at 8:30 a.m., we will be kicking off the week on the floor of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with the participation of local and international representatives: Mr. Thomas R. Nides, American Ambassador to Israel; Ms. Ayla Matalon, ecosystem builder, investor, president of GEN; Dr. Tomohiro Takei, Entrepreneur and Investor, Makoto and Makoto Capital (Spurcle); Ms. Nora Nseir Manassa, Co-Founder and CTO, Nurami Medical; Mr. Armando Viteri, CEO Neubloc, Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor; and two high school students representing two entrepreneurship programs: Ms. Daria Leshem, JA YE Israel; Mr. Emil Ziada, Apple Seeds Association; and Ms. Sarit Berman, from TASE’s Economics Department. Agenda- https://www.genglobal-israel.org/openingceremony2022 Ayla Matalon, President, Global Entrepreneurship Network Israel: “Global Entrepreneurship Network is here to help dreamers achieve their dreams. We’re also here for people who had no idea they could be part of the entrepreneurial community. Today we heard the stories of doers of 4 countries, sharing their entrepreneurial spirit, the idea that there is no limit to the human imagination. In 2022, we face challenges on the other side of the border. The destruction of the environment, climate change, a financial crisis and the turmoil affecting some of the world’s major democracies. These challenges require action, proactivity in protecting our world, its present and its future. And it is each of between us who can be part of this change: joining and supporting, leading and enlisting others, repairing.Entrepreneurship is synonymous with optimism, ownership and self-determination.It crosses barriers and cultures. We expect the next generation of entrepreneurs to help improve our world. » United States Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides“The U.S. Embassy is proud to support Global Entrepreneurship Week in Israel, which provides a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and innovators from Israel, the United States, the Middle East, and around the world. to exchange knowledge and share experiences.These exchanges stimulate social and cultural entrepreneurship, and connect business entrepreneurs from the periphery, minority groups and students to establish lasting relationships between entrepreneurs from the many communities of Israel. The full participation of all communities, women and youth in the economic prosperity of Israel is something the U.S. Embassy strives to promote.” Sarit Berman, Economist at TASE Department of Economics, said: “As the link between business, the state and the public, TASE is the most natural place for the development and growth of Israeli high-tech companies. Through TASE, the Israeli public can play a role active in funding Israeli high-tech, allowing it to benefit from the fruits of Israel’s unprecedented success in innovation and entrepreneurship and help drive the Israeli economy forward. of entrepreneurship shines a light on technological solutions to global challenges. During the pandemic, we have all learned that the major role of technology is As businesses around the world have been affected by the pandemic and we have retreated into our homes, high technology has stepped up its innovative technological solutions that have helped us through the crisis.But above all, it has made us realize that technology and innov ation are the building blocks of the future and Israel’s most important engine of growth”. 