Google settles geolocation case for $392 millionExBulletin







. Jeff Chiu/AP

Jeff Chiu/AP Google has agreed to pay nearly $392 million as part of a settlement with 40 states over allegations that the company tracked people through their devices after location tracking was disabled, a coalition of companies said Monday. prosecutors. Authorities said that since at least 2014, Google had violated consumer protection laws by misleading users about when it secretly recorded their movements. He then offered the surreptitiously harvested data to digital marketers to sell ads, the source of almost all of Google’s revenue. “For years, Google has prioritized profit over the privacy of its users,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who led the investigation with Nebraska. “They were cunning and deceptive.” Attorneys general say the payment is the largest multi-state privacy settlement ever. Location data, often obtained by law enforcement as part of criminal investigations to identify suspects, is an important part of Google’s advertising business. State investigators called it “the most sensitive and valuable personal information that Google collects,” noting that it helps target people with ads based on their neighborhood. As part of the agreement, Google has committed to making a number of changes that will make the company’s location tracking practices clearer, including showing users more information when they turn on or opt out of location tracking and providing a detailed overview of location data that Google regularly collects. on a web page accessible to consumers. A Google spokesperson said in a statement to NPR that the practices described by prosecutors are old and have since been revamped. “In line with the improvements we’ve made over the past few years, we’ve resolved this investigation which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago,” Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda said. In a blog post Following the settlement, Google said it now allows people to use Google Maps in a so-called incognito mode, preventing location data from being saved to someone’s account. State online privacy regulations come as Washington lawmakers balk at passing comprehensive data privacy legislation in the US Despite support from both parties for the passage of a national privacy law, Congress has failed to act, lagging behind data protection laws in Europe. This left individual states to adopt their own online privacy protections. Five states, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah and Virginia, have enacted comprehensive consumer data privacy laws, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. State prosecutors used Monday’s settlement to call on Washington lawmakers to enact nationwide data protections. “Until we have comprehensive privacy laws, companies will continue to compile large amounts of our personal data for marketing purposes with few controls,” Oregon AG Rosenblum noted in a statement. State prosecutors said they launched the investigation after Associated Press report in 2018 revealed that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones continued to log user location data even after location tracking was turned off in privacy settings. Last month, Google settled a lawsuit with authorities in Arizona for $85 million stemming from similar allegations that the tech giant deceptively deployed location tracking on phones to provide advertisers with consumer data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/14/1136521305/google-settlement-location-tracking-data-privacy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos