Tyson’s CFO apologizes for his arrest after walking into the wrong house and falling asleep

The Tysons chief financial officer apologized on Monday for his arrest over the weekend after he allegedly wandered into the wrong house and fell asleep in a bedroom. I’m embarrassed and want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my actions, John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, said on a conference call with investors Monday. He is the great-grandson of the founder of the meat processing company. I also want to apologize to our investors and employees alike, Tyson said on the call. This was an incident inconsistent with our company values ​​as well as my personal values. I just wanted you to hear this directly from me and know that I am committed to making sure this never happens again. Tyson Foods



(TSN) CEO Donnie King also commented on the situation, saying the company is taking the matter seriously through its strong and robust corporate governance process and that the company’s board is overseeing a thorough independent review of the matter. Tyson, 32, was arrested on the morning of Nov. 6 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and taken to the Washington County Jail at 2:23 a.m. He reportedly walked into a house that wasn’t his and was found asleep on a bed by a woman who lived there. , according to dispatches. The woman called police, who identified Tyson from his driver’s license. According to a police report, Tyson was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing, and he was released the same day on bail. Tyson’s arrest and apology comes after a recent public misconduct scandal by another high-profile executive at a food company. Doug Ramsey, former chief operating officer at Beyond Meat, left the company last month shortly after being arrested for assault. Ramsey was arrested in September on charges of terrorism and third-degree assault after he allegedly bit off a man’s nose following an Arkansas college football game. Ramsey was released on $11,000 bail the next day, according to court records. Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey following the incident and he left the company in October.

