Texas regulators assess $460 million performance credit mechanism to ensure power grid reliability





Diving Brief: Texas regulators are considering adopting a new market mechanismThis, they say, would help ensure power grid reliability by requiring utilities to purchase performance credits earned by generators based on their availability during times when the system is most at risk. The system aims to incentivize more production to be available during periods of high demand.

The Texas Public Utility Commission adopted a market design plan in December and hired consulting firm E3 in May to recommend options. The E3 study was released ahead of Thursday’s PUCT meeting and concludes that a performance credit mechanism, or PCM, will cost consumers about $460 million a year.

The study did not model extreme weather conditions such as Winter Storm Uri, which devastated the Texas grid in 2021 and claimed nearly 250 lives. The commission has taken a litany of measures to address generator performance failures, including comprehensive weatherization standards, PUCT Commissioner Lori Cobos said at the public meeting. Overview of the dive: Texas regulators say the PCM is tackling the state’s rapid growth, rather than solving specific problems encountered during Uri. What we are addressing today, through the Phase Two Market Redesign, is long-term reliability in a state that is experiencing strong economic and population growth and a large amount of intermittent renewable generation, Cobos said. The PCM would set a fixed amount of credit given to generators, the state grid operator, Electric Reliability Corp. of Texas, acting as the central credit exchange. Credits would be issued to producers after the close of a compliance period, based on a retrospective review of their availability over a set of high reliability risk hours, according to E3’s description of the program. Utilities would be required to purchase credits based on their share of system load during those hours. At the most basic level, the PCM requires… anyone who sells electricity to a household or business in ERCOT to guarantee that they are buying that electricity from a reliable source, said Chairman Peter Lake. Using a central clearing mechanism provides transparency, minimizes insider trading and requires accountability from all of our market participants, which ultimately protects consumers and ensures reliability. Texas lawmakers have redesigned the state’s energy-only electricity market since Uri. Senate Bill 3 passed in 2021 required strengthening grid reliability through bloat and market reforms. The PCM would guarantee a revenue pot for reliable resources to compete, Lake said. Those resources could include gas, coal, nuclear, batteries, hydrogen or anything with a switch, Lake said. We want it to be technology independent. The PCM is a unique solution for our needs, said Commissioner Will McAdams. It requires loads to buy enough energy to meet our needs, plus reserves, but does not eventually. This allows both loads and generation to make their business decisions based on the best available information possible during the operating day, he said. Texas has avoided a forward capacity market for its power markets, unlike other major grid operators. McAdams called the PCM a two-model hybrid that adopts many of the best features from the capacity markets and an energy-only market. This would allow us to cope with the extreme variability of power supplies and an energy portfolio that is only becoming increasingly dominated by intermittent resources, he said. Comments on the proposal should be sent to the committee by noon on December 15.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utilitydive.com/news/texas-regulators-weigh-460m-performance-credit-mechanism-to-ensure-elect/636459/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos