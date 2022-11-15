Paris overtakes London as Europe’s largest stock market, reports Bloomberg





Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information Britain lost its position as Europe’s biggest stock market as Paris overtook London for the first time since records began in 2003. As Rishi Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt prepared to announce tens of billions in tax hikes and government spending cuts in Thursday’s fall statement, concerns about growth loomed large in the Great Britain’s downfall. Britain from first place. According to Bloomberg, the combined market value of Monday’s primary quotes on the Paris Stock Exchange ($2.823 billion) surpassed that of the London Stock Exchange ($2.821 billion), eventually closing a gap of around $1.5 billion. dollars which has been shrinking since the Brexit referendum. In response, a recently deceased member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, which is warning of Britain’s longest recession since the 1920s, lamented that leaving the EU had permanently damaged not only the city of London, but the British economy as a whole. Monday’s shift came as French stocks were buoyed by optimism about demand for French luxury goods in response to the slight easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China, while the steeper decline in the value of the pound against the dollar against that of the euro this year also played a role, Bloomberg Noted. While Britain’s FTSE 100 index has remained relatively stable this year, partly thanks to export earnings boosted by the fall in the pound, the FTSE 250 index comprising small and medium-sized companies fell 17%. The fall was fueled by concerns over soaring energy bills and interest rates, the latter of which jumped following Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget that spooked investors with her string of debt cuts. ‘unfunded taxes announced quickly. By the fourth week of Ms Trusss’ tenure, UK stock and bond markets had lost around $500 billion in combined value, Bloomberg reported. His successor, Mr Sunak, is now seeking to restore the UK’s economic credibility with a series of tax hikes and spending cuts raising fears about the impact such a move will have on economic growth and public services already reeling from a decade of austerity. Speaking as Office for National Statistics figures showed Britain was the only G7 economy to contract in the three months to September, the Chancellor said on Friday there was no concern illusion that there was a difficult road ahead requiring extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and the economy. stability But to achieve sustainable long-term growth, we need to get inflation under control, balance the books and bring down the debt, Mr. Hunt insisted, adding: There is no other way. However, Michael Saunders, an economist who until August spent six years as one of nine members of the Bank of England’s committee responsible for setting interest rates, suggested on Monday that without Brexit , we probably wouldn’t be talking about budget austerity this week. Describing a difficult period involving the Brexit vote, the depreciation of the pound sterling, political uncertainty and the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Saunders suggested that the main legacy of this may be that the potential output of the economy, what it can produce without generating inflation, has been weak. Quoting a recent Bank of England report suggesting that the economy’s potential output is likely to face growth of less than 1% per year in the near future, he added: This implies weak growth in living standards and a constant battle over whether to raise taxes or cut government spending. expenses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/paris-london-stock-market-bloomberg-b2224731.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos