Dow falls in choppy trade as Fed officials focus on further upside By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow struggled to find direction but ended in the red on Monday as investors digested remarks from Federal Reserve officials insisting more rate hikes were ahead , albeit at a slower pace, as the fight against inflation was far from over. The fell 0.6%, or 211 points, and the fell 1.1%. Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard said Monday that it would likely be appropriate to shift to a slower pace of increases soon, but added that there was still work to be done to raise rates. The remarks came after Fed Governor Christopher Waller pushed back on investors’ bets on a pause in rate hikes, insisting that monetary policy tightening does not end in the next year or so. next two meetings. Healthcare, a defensive corner of the market, ended the day just above the flatline, with Modern and Biogen leading the upside. Moderna (NASDAQ:) jumped more than 4% after reporting that its new COVID-19 boosters offered increased protection against Omicron subvariants compared to its original formula. Biogen (NASDAQ:) advanced more than 3% after learning that Roche’s Alzheimer’s disease drug candidate failed to show evidence of slowing the progression of dementia in two trials of drugs. Technology, meanwhile, was mostly down, under pressure from a more than 2% decline in Microsoft (NASDAQ:). Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:) bucked the trend, however, rising more than 1%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) reversed some early-day gains but ended up 1% higher after receiving an upgrade from Baird and UBS. UBS upgraded AMD to outperform from neutral and raised its price target on the stock to $95 from $75, expecting chip demand to pick up as the glut of chip stocks approaching a peak. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) fell more than 2% as the e-commerce giant plans to lay off about 10,000 employees as early as this week. Energy stocks shrugged off a fall after OPEC cut its estimate for global oil demand amid weaker global economic conditions. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:) and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) led the sector’s gains. On the earnings front, oat-based beverage maker Oatly (NASDAQ:) reported stronger-than-expected revenue as revenue lagged Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down more. by 12%. In cryptocurrency-related news, Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trading volume, said it would launch a stimulus fund for cash-strapped crypto companies following the collapse of FTX.

