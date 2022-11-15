Stock market today: Stocks end lower as bulls fail to extend inflation-driven rally





Updated 4:15 PM EST Stocks ended lower on Monday as the dollar halted its decline against a basket of its global peers and Treasury yields rose as investors tried to regroup after last week’s rally and in the latter part of the business year. The shares had posted their biggest five-day gain since June last week. The move came amid the dollar’s biggest pullback in more than two years, following a weaker-than-expected October inflation reading that triggered a cut in bets on sharp rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in December and an easing of the central bank’s inflation policy. before the start of next year. Morgan Stanley analysts, meanwhile, expect headline inflation to fall below the Fed’s 2% target by the end of next year amid weaker global demand and of unblocked supply chains. Fed officials, however, have warned they will need to see a series of data points that confirm a pullback in inflation, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller telling a conference in Australia that the end point of the bank on rate hikes is “far off”. Still, CME Group’s FedWatch suggests an 80.6% chance of a 50 basis point lower rate hike in December, while 2-year Treasury yields hover around 4.41% at New York, down from around 4.7% at the start of last week. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six peer global currencies, rose 0.5% to 106.826 but now sits around 7% south of the 22-year high that it reached the end of September. The S&P 500 ended down 0.89%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 210 points, or 0.62%, to 33,537. The tech-focused Nasdaq fell 1.12% . Stocks mostly seemed to ignore the fallout from FTX’s spectacular collapse last week, even as waves of its Friday Chapter 11 filing and subsequent reports of unauthorized transfers from the platform on Saturday swept in. in the global crypto markets. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was down slightly on Monday and changed hands at $16,271 apiece. Serum, the digital token created by FTX and its embattled founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, rose 4.2% to 25 cents each, representing a market capitalization of just $65 million. Investors are also focused on the final throes of the third-quarter earnings season this week, with updates from 15 S&P 500 companies by Friday. With about 460 returns to date, collective earnings are expected to rise 4.1% from a year ago to $462.8 billion, largely driven by early gains in the energy sector. Looking to the final months of the year, however, earnings are expected to fall 0.1% from their 2021 levels to $456.7 billion equity-weighted, according to Refinitiv data. Consumers’ ability to weather inflationary headwinds and growing concerns about the fate of the economy as a whole will be front and center this week with September quarter earnings updates expected from Walmart. (WMT) – Get a free reportTarget (TGT) – Get a free report and Home Depot (HD) – Get a free report as well as official retail sales data for October. Housing data will also be in focus with data on building permits and housing starts on Thursday, as well as what could be a pullback in mortgage costs – linked to the week’s interest rate cut. latest following weaker-than-expected inflation data – when the MBA Updates Wednesday morning. Tech investors will also get key insight into demand for Nvidia’s chips and games (NVDA) – Get a free reportwhich reports its September quarter results after markets close Wednesday, alongside an update from Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Get a free report with applied materials (HUGE) – Get a free report and networks of Palo Alto (PANW) – Get a free report report Thursday.

