Business
New York Stock Exchange lists its first ETF on the Big Board in 15 years
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of market data, technology and infrastructure, announced the launch of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSE: BOND) trades today as an ETF listed on the NYSE. It becomes the first ETF to list on the NYSE in the past 15 years and the first-ever active ETF to list on the Big Board.
This historic event marked the completion of the PIMCO Active Bond Exchange Traded Funds listing transfer from NYSE Arca, the fully electronic exchange that leads the ETF industry in both U.S. listing count and assets. under management.
By listing on the NYSE, the PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund can take full advantage of the NYSE’s unique trading model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment to enhance market quality and improve trading results for investors. Over the past few years, the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a series of rule changes that allow a wide range of ETFs to list on the NYSE.
We are thrilled to welcome the PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund to the New York Stock Exchange, making history as the first active ETF ever listed on the NYSE floor, said Douglas Yones, Head of Products Traded in NYSE stock exchange. The NYSE is excited to be able to bring ETFs to our signature trading floor, where they can take advantage of a unique trading model that combines cutting-edge technology and human judgment, as well as the greater visibility inherent in a live listing. NYSE.
The dramatic rise in yields this year makes bonds more attractive to patient investors looking for yield in a volatile environment, said David Braun, managing director and portfolio manager at PIMCO. We believe that actively managed core bond strategies like BOND can play an important role as a generator of income and diversification within portfolios, especially during an economic downturn.
The NYSE’s ability to list ETFs on both the NYSE and NYSE Arca exchanges gives issuers an even broader set of tools to reach global investors. ETFs that are actively managed or invest in less actively traded securities can benefit from a listing on the NYSE, which emphasizes the use of human judgment to reduce volatility. Listing on either exchange offers ETF issuers membership in the NYSE community, which brings a number of benefits, including the unparalleled visibility that comes with listing on an exchange. NYSE.
About NYSE Group
NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), one of the world’s leading providers of market data, technology and infrastructure. The NYSE Group equity exchanges – the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National – trade more volume in US stocks than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE stock exchange, is the world’s premier venue for raising capital. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are the major equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com.
About intercontinental exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that provide our clients with access to critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Exchangesincluding the New York Stock Exchangeand clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income securities data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics and platforms that help our clients take advantage of opportunities and operate more effectively. To ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the residential mortgage process in the United States, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding trademarks and additional intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates can be found here. Key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on packaged retail and insurance-based investment products can be found on the website of the relevant stock exchange under Information Documents keys (KIDS).
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited thereto, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
