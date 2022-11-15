FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange





PHILADELPHIA CREAM, November 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FS Investments, a philadelphia cream– alternative asset management company with more than $35 billion of assets under management, today announced that FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (“FSCO”), a company of over $2 billion closed-end fund investing in event credit, special situations, private equity solutions and other non-traditional credit opportunities, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “FSCO “. Michael FormanPresident and CEO of FS Investments, said, “We are pleased to list FSCO and provide liquidity to our shareholders while making FSCO’s differentiated credit strategy available to the public markets. Andrew BeckmanHead of Liquid Credit and Special Situations at FS Investments and Portfolio Manager for FSCO, added: “We believe FSCO will be well received by the market due to its scale, exposure to public and private credit, attractive target dividend yield, high allocation to senior secured debt and low average duration profile.” As part of the listing, FS Investments is lowering FSCO’s management fee from 1.5% to 1.35% and adjusting the minimum rate for calculating incentive fees to be based on the percentage of the net assets rather than adjusted capital, consistent with other publicly traded private companies. end fund. “We expect these moves to enhance the investment experience for FSCO investors and look forward to continuing to deliver strong performance and competitive returns through this differentiated strategy,” added Beckman. About FS Investments FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions build better portfolios. The company provides access to alternative sources of revenue and growth, and is focused on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with offices at New York, NY, Orlando, Florida and Leawood, KS. Contact information: Investor Relations

Robert Book

[email protected] Media

Sarah McAssey

[email protected] Ryan McDougald / Elizabeth Lake

Global FGS

[email protected] Forward-looking statements Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to future events or the future performance or operations of the Fund. Words such as “intends”, “will”, “expects” and “may” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the uncertainties inherent in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geopolitical risks, risks associated with possible disruption of the Fund’s operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund’s area of ​​operation, unforeseen costs, the price at which common shares of the Fund may trade on the New York and any other factors disclosed in the Fund’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be construed as a statement that plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. SOURCE FS Investments

