Business
Stocks falter as retail earnings loom
US stocks tumbled on Monday but ended the day lower as Wall Street waited another round of winnings and key retail industry data.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.9% on the day, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) down 0.6%, or more than 200 points. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) fell 1.1%.
Stocks had finished last week with their biggest wins in months, with softer inflation data raising hopes among investors that a change in monetary policy is near. The S&P 500 rose nearly 6%, while the Nasdaq gained about 8% on the week.
Treasury yields rose on Monday and the dollar held firm after comments over the weekend from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said the central bank still had “some way to go” with interest rate hikes. ‘interest.
“It doesn’t end in the next meeting or two,” he said.
The comments echoed hawkish remarks this month from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the support of other colleagues who also reaffirmed that the rate hikes were far from over.
Certain individual stocks that have been trending on yahoo finance On Monday:
-
Tyson Foods (TSN): The beef and poultry producer reported quarterly profits below expectations, while sales beat forecasts as the sharply inflationary environment weighed on margins.
-
Oatly AB Group (FORM): The Swedish oat-based dairy maker posted a bigger-than-expected loss and revenue in the third quarter, below estimates.
-
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (CMA): AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron said on Thursday Yahoo Finance Live that the company will still accept cryptocurrencies, despite the collapse of FTX. The stock has fallen more than 72% this year.
-
SNDL Inc. (SNDL): The alcohol and cannabis retailer released a loss in the third quarter, compared to the profit of the quarter of the previous year.
-
Amazon (AMZN): Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees in what would be the biggest cut in the company’s history, according to reports. The massive layoffs could begin as early as this week and will focus on Amazon’s device organization, retail division and human resources department. The move also follows Facebook’s parent Meta (META), Twitter and other technology companies that laid off thousands of employees this month. Amazon stock fell more than 2% on Monday.
-
Hasbro (HAS): Shares of Hasbro fell after analysts at Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy to an underperformer. The concern cited that the company was “destroying the long-term value” of its “Magic: The Gathering” card game.
Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Home Depot (HD) are among the major companies set to release their third-quarter financial statements this week.
Data from FactSet Search shows that on Friday, 91% of S&P 500 companies reported third-quarter earnings, with 69% reporting actual earnings per share above the average estimate below the five-year average that beat 77%.
Also on Wall Street’s plate is another round of economic data, including the monthly retail sales report released Wednesday. Economists polled by Bloomberg predict an overall 1% increase for October after spending was surprisingly flat in September, as consumers retreated from big-ticket items amid high inflation and rising interest rates.
Wall Street strategists have also started releasing their outlook for 2023, with Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist. see more trouble ahead.
“While his base price target of 3,900 for the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the current market situation, it will not be smooth sailing,” the Wilson-led strategists wrote in “2023 US Equities Outlook: The Note on the Road Not Taken.” After what remains of this ongoing tactical rally, [Wilson] sees the S&P 500 discounting earnings risk by 23 in the 123rd quarter via a price low of around 3,000 to 3,300.”
Elsewhere, President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday as the United States tries to strengthen its alliance with nations that could discourage China from taking military action against Taiwan.
Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency world continued to see a rapid sequence of events. The collapse of FTX International threatened losses for both large and small investors, with FTX files for bankruptcy Friday in a stunning fall for a crypto empire. The fallout continued over the weekend. FTX probed a potential hack and asked customers to stay off the website, while crypto exchange Crypto.com sent to 405 million dollars to the wrong recipient. Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $16,246.64 at the end of Monday’s US trading session amid mounting FTX issues.
