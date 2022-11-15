Paris overtakes London as Europe’s most valuable stock market





According Bloomberg According to the data, Paris took the top spot for the first time since records began in 2003. The aggregate value of its companies’ shares was boosted by currency swings and demand for French luxury brands from Chinese shoppers. . The combined value of UK stocks is now around $2.821 billion, while France’s is worth around $2.823 billion, Bloomberg the calculations show it. In 2016, UK stocks were collectively worth $1.5 billion more than France. Drastic shift from UK equity funds to global equity funds in UK portfolios The weakening economy means the UK stock market has long been out of favor. However, this year has been worse due to the energy crisis, double-digit inflation and economic turmoil caused by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ mini budget. While many blue-chip UK companies have been shielded from instability in the UK by their exposure to the international market, smaller companies, especially consumer-focused ones, have been badly hit. The FTSE 250 index, which monitors mid-cap companies, has fallen 17% this year compared to the FTSE 100 index’s 0.4% decline. Retailers took a beating, Ocado Group and JD Sports seeing their stock prices fall by more than 40% in 2022. OBR warns Hunt of £70bn increase in UK government borrowing – reports The news comes after Michael Saunders, a former Bank of England politician, said Bloomberg Television Monday, November 14, that the British economy had been “sustainably damaged” by Brexit. “The need to raise taxes and cut spending wouldn’t exist if Brexit hadn’t reduced the economy’s potential output so much,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investmentweek.co.uk/news/4060135/paris-overtakes-london-europes-most-valuable-stock-market

