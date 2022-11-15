Business
Inflation is cooling and Wall Street is loving it
New York
CNN Business
—
Stocks ended the day higher on Tuesday after the US government announced that wholesale prices rose at a much less dramatic pace than expected. The news comes just days after another report showed the pace of consumer price increases was also slowing.
The Dow rallied nearly 60 points, or 0.2%, after giving up much of its early-day gains. The S&P500 and Nasdaq increased by 0.9% and 1.5%.
Shares fell slightly following reports that two missiles or rockets hit a village in Poland near the border with Ukraine. Two people were reportedly killed.
Still, investors have largely looked beyond the geopolitical headlines and are hoping that cooling inflationary pressures will lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by smaller amounts in the coming months, after four consecutive historically large hikes.
Solid earnings from retail giant Walmart
(WMT), one of the 30 components of the Dow Jones, also helped boost market sentiment. walmart
(WMT) the stock rose more than 6.5%.
Tech stocks benefited from Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway’s surprise news
(BRKB) took a stake in chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor during the third quarter.
Taiwan Semi Shares
(TSM) increased by more than 10%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Benchmark
(SOX)which has Taiwan Semi
(TSM)Intel
(INTC)AMD
(AMD)Nvidia
(NVDA) and other chip leaders, gained 3%.
But it’s the good news on the inflation front that gives investors the biggest cause for jubilation. Traders are now betting it’s almost a slam dunk that the Federal Reserve will only hike rates by half a percentage point, rather than three-quarters, at its next meeting on Dec. 14.
According Fed funds futures on the CME.
Along with the more benign inflation numbers, investors also seem to take comfort in comments made by Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard on Monday.
Brainard told a Bloomberg News event that it makes sense to go at a more deliberate, data-driven pace when it comes to future rate hikes. Those comments appeased investors, who were spooked by another Fed official’s remarks on inflation and interest rates.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller told attendees at a UBS event in Australia that we have a long, long way to go to bring inflation down, and added that rates will continue to rise and that they would remain high for some time.
Still, some pundits fear the market is getting too excited about the latest inflation numbers. The Fed is clearly even more concerned about inflation than the possibility that its aggressive rate hikes will slow the economy.
It is less clear if [the inflation reports] will be enough for the Fed to reconsider how far it is going in raising rates, said Andrzej Skiba, head of U.S. fixed income at RBC Global Asset Management. The Fed will need more data. It’s really all about inflation, and everyone is going to be glued to their screens for new data.
Others agree that the Fed is unlikely to suddenly decide that it will be able to declare victory in the war on inflation anytime soon. This means that the market should get used to the idea that interest rates will continue to rise and could stay high for some time.
The drop in inflation is going to be much bigger than it has been for the past 15 years, Ashish Shah, director of public investments at Goldman Sachs, said in a webcast on Monday.
Shah said investors shouldn’t expect a Goldilocks-type scenario where the Fed comes to the rescue of markets with rate cuts and big bond purchases (a policy known as quantitative easing ) to lower interest rates.
David Page, head of macro research at AXA IM, agrees with this assessment. He said growing expectations that the Fed could start cutting rates as soon as late next year are overly optimistic.
Page said he thinks the Fed could raise rates, currently in a range of 3.75% to 4%, two more times to 4.75% to 5% by March before pausing. He added that the Fed could then be on hold until 2024 and is unlikely to start cutting rates unless the labor market weakens significantly.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/15/investing/dow-stock-market-today-inflation/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Inflation is cooling and Wall Street is loving it
- Six student-athletes of women’s soccer named COSIDA Academic All-District Team
- Challenges in Streaming University Lectures
- Latest Trends in Phone Call Scams
- Huskers announces nine additions to track and field program
- How To Place Furniture In A Long Living Room?
- How To Pick the Right Exchange for You
- Women’s Rowing Announces Spring 2023 Program
- California reports first death in child under 5 linked to flu and RSV – NBC Bay Area
- Long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s mental health in the ABCD study cohort
- Michigan Nets School Record Graduation Pass Rate in NCAA Report
- Researchers breach security guarantees of TTE network used on spacecraft