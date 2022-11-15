Inflation is cooling and Wall Street is loving it



New York

CNN Business

—



Stocks ended the day higher on Tuesday after the US government announced that wholesale prices rose at a much less dramatic pace than expected. The news comes just days after another report showed the pace of consumer price increases was also slowing.

The Dow rallied nearly 60 points, or 0.2%, after giving up much of its early-day gains. The S&P500 and Nasdaq increased by 0.9% and 1.5%.

Shares fell slightly following reports that two missiles or rockets hit a village in Poland near the border with Ukraine. Two people were reportedly killed.

Still, investors have largely looked beyond the geopolitical headlines and are hoping that cooling inflationary pressures will lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by smaller amounts in the coming months, after four consecutive historically large hikes.

Solid earnings from retail giant Walmart



(WMT), one of the 30 components of the Dow Jones, also helped boost market sentiment. walmart



(WMT) the stock rose more than 6.5%.

Tech stocks benefited from Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway’s surprise news



(BRKB) took a stake in chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor during the third quarter.

Taiwan Semi Shares



(TSM) increased by more than 10%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Benchmark



(SOX)which has Taiwan Semi



(TSM)Intel



(INTC)AMD



(AMD)Nvidia



(NVDA) and other chip leaders, gained 3%.

But it’s the good news on the inflation front that gives investors the biggest cause for jubilation. Traders are now betting it’s almost a slam dunk that the Federal Reserve will only hike rates by half a percentage point, rather than three-quarters, at its next meeting on Dec. 14.

According Fed funds futures on the CME.

Along with the more benign inflation numbers, investors also seem to take comfort in comments made by Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard on Monday.

Brainard told a Bloomberg News event that it makes sense to go at a more deliberate, data-driven pace when it comes to future rate hikes. Those comments appeased investors, who were spooked by another Fed official’s remarks on inflation and interest rates.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller told attendees at a UBS event in Australia that we have a long, long way to go to bring inflation down, and added that rates will continue to rise and that they would remain high for some time.

Still, some pundits fear the market is getting too excited about the latest inflation numbers. The Fed is clearly even more concerned about inflation than the possibility that its aggressive rate hikes will slow the economy.

It is less clear if [the inflation reports] will be enough for the Fed to reconsider how far it is going in raising rates, said Andrzej Skiba, head of U.S. fixed income at RBC Global Asset Management. The Fed will need more data. It’s really all about inflation, and everyone is going to be glued to their screens for new data.

Others agree that the Fed is unlikely to suddenly decide that it will be able to declare victory in the war on inflation anytime soon. This means that the market should get used to the idea that interest rates will continue to rise and could stay high for some time.

The drop in inflation is going to be much bigger than it has been for the past 15 years, Ashish Shah, director of public investments at Goldman Sachs, said in a webcast on Monday.

Shah said investors shouldn’t expect a Goldilocks-type scenario where the Fed comes to the rescue of markets with rate cuts and big bond purchases (a policy known as quantitative easing ) to lower interest rates.

David Page, head of macro research at AXA IM, agrees with this assessment. He said growing expectations that the Fed could start cutting rates as soon as late next year are overly optimistic.

Page said he thinks the Fed could raise rates, currently in a range of 3.75% to 4%, two more times to 4.75% to 5% by March before pausing. He added that the Fed could then be on hold until 2024 and is unlikely to start cutting rates unless the labor market weakens significantly.