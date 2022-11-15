SEC adopts compensation clawback rule with requirements for public companies





The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a long-awaited final rule on incentive compensation clawback on October 26, requiring publicly traded companies to have executive compensation clawback policies if states Company’s revised financials show that incentive-related targets were not met. The SEC originally published a proposed rule in 2015 and reopened the comment period on the proposal in October 2021 and again in June 2022. Under the

final rule, “incentive compensation” includes bonuses and stock (stock) awards based on meeting a financial reporting measure. The rule takes effect 60 days after it is next published in the

Federal Register. A white paper from the law firm Jones Day explained that

final rule does not allow companies to condition recoveries incentive compensation “in any way whatsoever on the fault or guilt of an executive concerned under the accounting restatement, to be implemented

de minimis clawback thresholds or recoverable amounts of incentive compensation awarded in error, or allow boards of directors to exercise broad discretion in determining whether certain compensation should be clawed back in light of the circumstances. » New requirements The final rule directs national securities exchanges to adopt listing standards that require publicly traded companies to: Adopt and respect a recovery policy providing for the recovery of incentive compensation wrongly awarded and received by current or former executives following an accounting restatement. Disclose company recovery policy as an exhibit in its annual report filed with the SEC. Annually disclose any activity aimed at recovering compensation awarded in error during the last closed financial year of the company. Issuers who fail to comply with the final rule will be subject to delisting by their national securities exchange. Steps for public companies The final rule”represents a broad interpretation of the SEC’s mandateunder the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, according to attorneys at international law firm Winston & Strawn. The firm advised public companies and their compensation committees to begin preparing to comply with the new clawback requirements and recommended the following steps: Review existing recovery policies and assess whether to modify existing policies to comply with the Final Rule and Revised Listing Standards or adopt a new policy. Review existing incentive compensation plans and award agreements and make the necessary changes to subject future allocations under these plans to clawback policies consistent with the final rule and revised listing standards. Review existing provisions for indemnification, insurance and attorneys’ fees, including incentive compensation arrangements entered into by current or former executives to identify arrangements that would require indemnification, insurance or increased compensation to cover a clawback of compensation. Revise these provisions as necessary to comply with the Final Rule and Revised Listing Standards. Go beyond the minimum For some companies, “the final rule may be a floor, not a cap, on their recovery policies,” the Winston & Strawn lawyers wrote. “Many public companies have adopted policies that cover situations unrelated to financial reporting measures, including breach of covenants and misconduct resulting in financial or reputational harm,” the attorneys noted. As an example, they noted that “the #MeToo movement has encouraged many companies to voluntarily incorporate sexual harassment and other reputational considerations as a clawback trigger on the grounds that inappropriate behavior by a leader can have an impact on [the company’s] reputation and share price.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/hr-topics/compensation/pages/sec-adopts-compensation-clawback-rule-with-new-requirements-for-public-companies.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos