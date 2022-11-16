FLEX LNG – Change of listing status on the Oslo Stock

November 15, 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

FLEX LNG Ltd. (“FLEX LNG” or the “Company”) hereby announces certain changes and exemptions applicable to its listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange only, as well as a contemplated market offering (ATM) and a dividend reinvestment plan ( DRIP) specific to the US market.

Secondary listing status on the Oslo Stock Exchange and ancillary exemptions:

In accordance with the rules of the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company has applied for and obtained a change of listing status from a primary listing to a secondary listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange, effective November 18, 2022.

In connection with the change in listing status and the announcements below, the Company has applied to the Oslo Stock Exchange and received an exemption from Section 4.8.4.4(3) of the Oslo II Regulations and the obligation of immediate disclosure of changes in its share capital in connection with certain offerings of shares of the Company in the United States and on the NYSE, provided, inter alia, that the Company reports on a monthly basis in accordance with section 5-8 (2) Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The exemptions granted apply to the ATM offering and DRIP up to US$100 million of the Company’s common stock.

In addition, because of the Company’s listing on the NYSE, it is subject to the take-over bid rules set forth in United States securities laws. The Oslo Stock Exchange, in its capacity as Norway’s takeover supervisory authority, on November 14, 2022, decided to exempt the Company from the Norwegian rules on takeovers set out in Chapter 6 of the Norwegian Securities Act Securities (the “Norwegian Takeover Rules”). with effect from 1 January 2023. Accordingly, after that date, the ordinary shares of the Company will no longer be subject to the Norwegian Takeover Rules.

ATM and DROP in the US market

On November 15, 2022, the Company entered into a stock distribution agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. for the offer and sale of up to $100.0 million of common stock of the NYSE-listed company, with a par value of $0.10 per share, through an offer on the market (“ATM”). The Company has not sold any shares under the ATM as of the date of this report and the sales under the ATM are subject to final conditions precedent.

On November 15, 2022, the Company filed a registration statement to record the sale of up to $100 million of NYSE-listed common stock under a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) ), in order to facilitate investments by individual and institutional shareholders who wish to invest dividend payments received on shares held or other cash amounts, in ordinary shares of the Company on a regular basis, from time to time or otherwise. If certain waiver provisions in the DRIP are requested and granted in accordance with the terms of the plan, the Company may grant additional sales of shares to investors from time to time up to the amount recorded under the plan. The DRIP is subject to definitive conditions precedent.

The ATM and DRIP offerings are specific to the US market and will only be available on the NYSE and further information is available on the US Securities and Exchange Commissions (the SEC) website at www.sec .gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or solicitation of securities or to vote by proxy or approval, nor will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction, including Norway, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No offer of securities under the ATM or DRIP will be made except by means of a prospectus satisfying the requirements of Section 10 of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Such offerings will be made pursuant to separate effective registration statements, including US prospectuses, previously filed with the SEC and available on its website at www.sec.gov.

