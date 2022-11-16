Sensex Today: LIVE Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Reverses Losses, Trades Higher; banking, IT stocks gain the most; FMCG stocks bleed

Indian stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after the Sensex closed at a new high, as global markets retreated after explosions in Poland that local authorities said were caused by self-made missiles. Russian.

The decline was lower than the 0.87% drop in MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan caused by the possibility of a further rise in geopolitical tensions. [MKTS/GLOB]

NATO member Poland said a Russian-made rocket killed two people in eastern Poland near Ukraine. Moscow has denied responsibility and US President Joe Biden said early information suggested the blast may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia.

Among the biggest drags were Nifty’s fast-moving consumer goods and energy indexes, which fell at least 0.3% each.

Nestle India, Hindalco, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Tata Consumer fell the most among the Nifty 50 constituents, losing between 1.1% and 0.71%.

RBL Bank gained 1.7%. CEO R. Subramaniakumar told Reuters he was looking to increase his retail exposure to protect his books from overexposure to big companies.

Paytm-parent One 97 Communications tumbled 2.9% to a five-month low as a year-long freeze on its shares expired

Separately, India would exceed budget estimates for direct tax collection by 25-30% in FY 2023, an income tax official at India’s Ministry of Finance said.

Foreign institutional investors sold 2.21 billion Indian rupees ($27.3 million) worth of shares on Tuesday, while domestic investors sold 5.49 billion rupees worth of shares, according to preliminary data on the National Stock Exchange.