Sensex Today: LIVE Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Reverses Losses, Trades Higher; banking, IT stocks gain the most; FMCG stocks bleed
The decline was lower than the 0.87% drop in MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan caused by the possibility of a further rise in geopolitical tensions. [MKTS/GLOB]
NATO member Poland said a Russian-made rocket killed two people in eastern Poland near Ukraine. Moscow has denied responsibility and US President Joe Biden said early information suggested the blast may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia.
Among the biggest drags were Nifty’s fast-moving consumer goods and energy indexes, which fell at least 0.3% each.
Nestle India, Hindalco, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Tata Consumer fell the most among the Nifty 50 constituents, losing between 1.1% and 0.71%.
RBL Bank gained 1.7%. CEO R. Subramaniakumar told Reuters he was looking to increase his retail exposure to protect his books from overexposure to big companies.
Paytm-parent One 97 Communications tumbled 2.9% to a five-month low as a year-long freeze on its shares expired
Separately, India would exceed budget estimates for direct tax collection by 25-30% in FY 2023, an income tax official at India’s Ministry of Finance said.
Foreign institutional investors sold 2.21 billion Indian rupees ($27.3 million) worth of shares on Tuesday, while domestic investors sold 5.49 billion rupees worth of shares, according to preliminary data on the National Stock Exchange.
Banks were the best performing stocks in 2022 and led the benchmarks’ northward journey on the back of buoyant buying by foreign and domestic institutional investors.
Cristiano Ronaldo launches the first NFT collection with Binance
BHARAT RASAYAN Q2 RESULTS
Krishna Defense & Allied Industries places order worth Rs 24 crore for supply of special steel product for critical naval application
Nifty hits a new 52-week high
Next year will likely be a more volatile season for the market. Can Fin Homes is the ideal mid cap for investors looking to invest Rs 10 lakh, with a book value of Rs 40,000 crores and a market capitalization of Rs 6,500 crores. Can Fin Homes can provide returns of 50% between Diwali 2022 and 2023. LIC and ICICI Bank shares rank second and third respectively.
– Hemant Sood, Founder, Findoc
Block Deal at IRFC: 14.7 lakh shares change hands
Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd has withdrawn insolvency proceedings against Reliance Power Ltd. Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd has withdrawn the claim filed against Reliance Power Ltd under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, a BSE filing said.
WATCH | ATUL SURI OF MARATHON MARKET TRENDS AND MORE
RIL and Nykaa Eye Promoter Stake in TCNS: Media Reports
Bikaji Foods International debuts at an 8% premium to IPO price
Bikaji Foods International got off to a strong start on Dalal Street as the FMCG player was listed at Rs 322.80 on NSE on Wednesday, an 8% premium to its issue price of Rs 300. The snack maker wrapped debuted at a premium of 7% at Rs 321.15 over the issue price given on BSE.
Global Health off to a decent start, with a 19% premium
Global Health made a decent debut on Dalal Street as the healthcare company listed at Rs 401 on Wednesday, a 19% premium to its issue price of Rs 336 on NSE. Hospital chain operator Medanta debuted with a 19% premium at Rs 398.15 over the issue price given on BSE.
Consolidation within the 18480-350 region continues, with declines finding buying interest on early lines, with rallies fading before they mature. The favored view expects the positive bias to persist, initially targeting 18460 or 18530. Failure to float above 18360 early in the day would however force us back into a neutral stance.
– Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Bharat Electronics has signed several MoUs with Yantra India (YIL), Profense LLC, SVC Tech Ventures LLP and Hindustan Shipyard for various purposes in the defense sector.
CLSA has upgraded Delhivery to buy with a target price of Rs 532. Long-term growth prospects remain intact, CLSA said. “Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 550 QoQ basis points. A recovery in PTL and Express parcel volume should help improve Adjusted EBITDA,” the note said.
The bullish momentum continues in the market. A good indicator of bullish sentiments is the decline in the VIX Volatility Index from over 18 in October to around 14.6 now. The US CBOE VIX is also on a downtrend. This, combined with the steady decline in US yields, reinforces the bullish construction in equity markets. Given that the Nifty is only about 1% off all-time highs, a final dash to a new high could occur at any time. Profit booking and correction are likely after that. Given that the drivers of the current rally are high quality large caps, particularly in the banking and IT sectors, mid and small caps are unlikely to participate in the current rally. Investors can stick to quality. Two Russian missiles landing in Poland, killing two civilians, emerged as a new short-term concern over whether it will escalate the war in Ukraine.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Key Gainers and Losers: Nykaa Down 4%, TCNS Clothing Rebounds 9%
Godrej Properties said it has achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore in its new housing project in Pune. In September, the company had launched its new project “Godrej Woodsville” in Hinjewadi, Pune.
Opening bell: Sensex, shrewd commercial apartment; RailTel rebounds 4%, PB Fintech 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex slips 300 points; Clever below 18,330
Asian stocks fall on geopolitical concerns
Asian stocks fell and the dollar gained on Wednesday after explosions in Poland that Ukrainian and Polish officials said were caused by Russian-made missiles.
Oil prices steady as China COVID worries outweigh supply concerns
Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as China’s COVID-19 cases continued to rise, prompting worries about lower fuel demand in the world’s top crude importer and outweighing worries about an escalation of geopolitical tensions and a tightening of oil supplies.
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 84 points, or 0.45%, at 18,410.50, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Wednesday.
Tech View: Clever charts signal buying interest
The main Nifty index, which hit a record close today, formed a bullish candle on the daily chart with a lower shadow. Analysts said this pattern indicates an emergence of buying interest in the market after a few days of choppy movement.
Tokyo stocks down after weak US gains
Shares in Tokyo fell on Wednesday after rallies on Wall Street were dampened by geopolitical risks from the war in Ukraine. The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.69%, or 194.32 points, at 27,795.85 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.64%, or 12, 65 points, at 1,951.57.
Wall Street wins on inflation data, but rocky on geopolitics
Major Wall Street indexes rose on Tuesday, shaking off an unconfirmed report of Russian missiles crossing Poland that sparked volatility, as investors seized on weaker-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes a decline in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
The Rupee gains 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US Dollar
The rupiah rose 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar on Tuesday on encouraging inflation data and US currency weakness.
Sensex, Nifty on Tuesday
The 30-stock Sensex ended up 249 points at 61,873, while its broader counterpart Nifty 50 ended at the 18,400 level.
