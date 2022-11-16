US Stock Market Calendar – Forbes Advisor INDIA

Owning stocks of companies outside your home country can help diversify your investment portfolio. For this reason, the US stock market has become a preferred destination for Indian traders to buy and sell international shares of over 6,000 major listed companies like Microsoft, Apple, Google, Tesla, Amazon, Alibaba and Netflix, among others.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), allows Indian resident merchants to remit up to $250,000 per fiscal year for portfolio investments and other permitted transactions.

Here are the trading hours schedules of US stock exchanges namely NYSE and Nasdaq to help traders in India to invest in globally listed stocks.

US stock market calendar in India

The United States is home to two of the largest stock exchanges in the world, namely NYSE and Nasdaq. Both exchanges follow Eastern Time (ET) trading hours for traders stationed around the world to buy and sell stocks. Here is the Indian Standard Timetable that traders in India should follow to buy and sell stocks in the US stock market.

NYSE trading hours in India Standard Time (IST)

Based on Broad and Wall Street in New York, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is the largest stock exchange in the world, established in 1792. NYSE provides traders with a platform to buy and sell stocks of public companies. Some of the biggest companies trade on the NYSE, including Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL).

To be listed on the NYSE, a company must have at least 400 shareholders, 1.1 million shares outstanding, earn at least $10 million in the past three years, or have a global market capitalization of at least $200 million. of dollars. The NYSE allows traders around the world to buy or sell shares of public companies. Now is the time for traders in India to trade on NYSE.

NYSE Trading Hours

NYSE trading is open weekdays Monday through Friday. The NYSE is closed for trading on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr Day

President’s Day

Good Friday

Remembrance Day

independence day

Labor Day

thanksgiving day

the day of Christmas

Nasdaq Trading Hours in India Standard Time (IST)

The Nasdaq is the second largest stock exchange in the world established in the 1970s, with more than 3,700 public companies listed on the exchange. The Nasdaq made a name for itself as the first all-electronic exchange, and it remains the top choice for many top tech companies. Companies registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that meet other exchange requirements and financial thresholds may be listed on Nasdaq. Now is the time for traders in India to trade on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Trading Hours

Trading on the Nasdaq is open Monday through Friday. The Indian Standard Timing for Nasdaq trading is also open for pre-market trading from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., opening and closing sessions from 8:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and after-hours trading from 2:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. :30h

Nasdaq Holidays

The Nasdaq is closed for trading on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the following holidays:

Martin Luther King Jr Day

President’s Day

Good Friday

Remembrance Day

Holidays from June 16

independence day

Labor Day

thanksgiving day

Early closing

Christmas vacation

How to buy stocks on the US stock market

There are different investment modes to buy US stocks available for traders in India. Some of the most popular are:

Investment limit via the liberalized funds transfer system (LRS): Under the LRS of the RBI, investment in foreign stocks abroad is permitted in the case of resident Indians. However, some brokers may require investors to maintain a minimum deposit.

Direct investments: Axis Securities, HDFC Securities, ICICI Direct, among others, allow investors in India to invest directly in foreign stocks by opening an overseas trading account. On the other hand, investors are allowed to open an overseas trading account directly with an overseas broker, such as TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab International Account, etc.

Investment in foreign stocks listed on GIFT City IFSC: NSE International Exchange and India International Exchange Limited provide an international trading platform for Indian investors to invest in international stocks.

Mutual fund: An investor can also channel his investments to the foreign market via mutual funds. He can choose between an international fund or an Indian fund that invests in foreign stocks.

new age apps: Many fintech companies allow Indian investors to invest in stocks listed in foreign stocks through their mobile app.

