Singapore Blockchain-Based Stock Exchange Secures $20M Equity-Based Funding From KB





Oi-Yee Choo, CEO of ADDX. ADDX Based in Singapore ADDXwhich operates a blockchain-based stock exchange, announced on Tuesday that it had raised around $20 million in a fundraising round led by KB Securities, the brokerage arm of one of Korea’s largest financial services firms. , KB Financial Group. The investment marks an extension of ADDX’s $58 million funding round announced in May which saw the participant among investors including Singaporean billionaire Wee Cho Yaws United Overseas Bank, US investment firm Hamilton Lane, the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the venture capital arm of Thailands Bank of Ayudhya, according to a statement. ADDX said it would use the additional proceeds to expand its recently launched institutional wealth management platform. It will also explore potential tie-ups with KB Securities to expand its private market investment services in Asia, including potential collaborations in Singapore or Korea. ADDX’s blockchain-based stock exchange allows users to buy and sell investments in the private market, such as pre-IPO stocks, unicorns, private stocks, and hedge funds. The company listed more than 40 deals, including bonds issued by Singaporean telecommunications giant Singtel and funds held by state-owned investor Temasek. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> ADDX has become the focal point for Asian financial institutions who believe in building a new technology-driven infrastructure for private markets to overcome the inefficiencies of the traditional model, said Oi-Yee Choo, CEO of ADDX. ADDX, in the press release. In these volatile times, when many investors wait on the sidelines for greater financial market stability, our ability to raise capital demonstrates the momentum behind ADDX and its mission. MORE FORBESBillionaire Henry Cheng ventures into Web3 with London real estate investment tokens ADDX has pocketed a total of $140 million since its inception in 2017 from Temaseks Heliconia Capital, Singapore Exchange, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and Development Bank of Japan. The company said it serves accredited individual investors from 39 countries in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas, excluding the United States. In June, ADDX announced that it would recognize cryptocurrency holdings in its review process for accredited investors, who are individuals with more than S$300,000 ($218,772) in income over the past 12 months. , net financial assets over S$1 million or net personal assets. exceeding S$2 million. Cryptocurrencies recognized by the company include bitcoin, ether, and USDC stablecoin.

