Rising remittances lift the peso and the stock market





The peso ended a two-day losing streak and the stock market also hit a nearly two-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by an increase in money sent home by Filipinos working abroad. The currency gained seven centavos to close at 57.21 pesos to the dollar, while the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) gained 64.18 points, or 1.01%, to close at 6,418.94. The broader stock set also rose 0.81%, or 26.99 points, to 3,379.58. The last time the PSEi closed in the 6,400 territory was on September 20, when it hit 6,448.46. Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the peso's appreciation came "after OFW (Overseas Filipino Worker) remittance data continued to grow at low levels. near record highs on a monthly basis which could help support the peso exchange rate with more US dollar structural inflows and also help support consumer spending."





He also tagged remittances in terms of the PSEi gain, saying the growth "could support consumer spending, which accounts for at least 73% of the economy and [is] also a positive point for the economy." OFW personal remittances reached $3.15 billion in September, up 4.0% and 4.6%, respectively, from $3.03 billion a year earlier and 3 .01 billion from August. "The peso also appreciated after global crude oil prices last fell to fresh two-week lows after OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) cut its estimate of global crude oil demand. ", added Ricafort. Trading opened at P57.3 and ranged from P57.2 to P57.47 for the day. The total volume reached $766.9 million, compared to $720.63 million in the previous session. Claire Alviar, research associate at Philstocks Financial Inc., said net foreign purchases helped lift the stock market. "This month, net purchases abroad were 4.08 billion pesos, with only one day of net sales abroad due to the strengthening of the peso against the US dollar so far, se trading at 57.21 pesos. Also, foreigners are returning amid an improving feeling at home," she said. Luis Limlingan, managing director of Regina Capital Development Corp., said investors continued to invest in the Philippine market as they remained wary of upcoming moves by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). "Markets will get more inflation insights on Tuesday (US time) when the Producer Price Index, a measure of wholesale inflation, is released. Investors will also consider comments from other Fed leaders hoping for direction," Limlingan added. With the exception of real estate, which lost 0.59%, all sector indices were in the green, with the companies rising the most, by 1.94%. Just over 725.68 million shares worth 5.13 billion pula changed hands. Progressives again outnumbered Decliners, 102 to 83, while 49 titles remained unchanged.

