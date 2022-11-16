CFPB Reiterates Obligations of Credit Bureaus and Providers Under FCRA Dispute Provisions // Cooley // Global Law Firm





On November 10, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued Circular 2022-07, affirming the duty of consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) and vendors to conduct reasonable investigations of consumer disputes under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). This latest policy statement follows a CFPB advisory opinion regarding the inclusion of “apparently false data” in credit reports and a blog post reminding suppliers that they must investigate all disputes received from CRAs – and cannot consider them frivolous or irrelevant to evade this obligation. Important fact, the circular and the accompaniment of the office Press release directing state attorneys general and state regulators to enforce the FCRA’s dispute provisions and take action against entities that fail to investigate and resolve consumer disputes in a timely or effective manner . Overview of Circular 2022-07 The FCRA requires CRAs and providers to conduct a “reasonable investigation” of all disputes received from consumers that are not frivolous or irrelevant. The CFPB, based on supervisory reviews as well as consumer complaints, notes that credit rating agencies and some providers have failed to conduct reasonable investigations into consumer disputes, which may harm consumer eligibility for credit, insurance or housing. Specifically, the circular highlights practices that the bureau finds to violate the FCRA’s litigation provisions and provides a way for state attorneys general and regulators to police those practices: Credit rating agencies and providers cannot “evade” their obligation to investigate consumer disputes by requiring consumers to submit specific information or documents beyond legal requirements as a precondition for inquiry, or requiring consumers to provide dispute information in a particular format or through the entity’s proprietary forms. .

Credit rating agencies must promptly provide providers with “all relevant information” regarding a consumer’s dispute, including supporting documents submitted by the consumer, such as bank statements, billing statements or checks. Noting that information sharing between CRAs and providers is typically done electronically, the bureau said CRAs should provide providers with electronic images of consumer dispute documentation to show compliance with their legal obligation.

The circular also reiterates the CFPB’s view that suppliers should investigate everything collateral disputes received from CRAs, and they cannot circumvent this requirement by deeming a dispute frivolous or irrelevant. What to expect Rating agencies and other players in the credit assessment market continue to receive special attention from the CFPB. The circular is another example of the bureau’s focus on the credit reporting industry and reflects its renewed efforts to encourage states to regulate and enforce credit reporting practices. It also follows the CFPB’s recent trend to focus on resolving disputes of all types – and the implications for consumer protection of what they deem to be inadequate policies and procedures in this space. We expect to see continued close coordination between the CFPB, state attorneys general and state regulators in the future, particularly in light of recent questions regarding the constitutionality of CFPB funding.

