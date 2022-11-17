Why the London Stock Exchange has lost its number one position to Paris





London has lost its position as Europe’s biggest stock market to Paris as concerns over the UK’s entry into recession weigh on British businesses. This basically means that the market capitalization or value of all stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange is lower than those listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

How do the market capitalizations of the two markets compare? According to Bloomberg’s estimate, the combined market capitalization of stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange, hitherto the main exchange outside of Wall Street, is now $2.821 trillion, while all stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange Bets are worth $2.83 trillion. For perspective, the market capitalization of BSE was Rs 284.32 lakh crore ($3.446 trillion) on November 16. Market participants believe that if the UK economy continues to struggle, this difference, which seems marginal now, will widen further. What happened in London for the stock market to lose its first place? London lost its position as Europe’s most valuable stock market as investors sold shares of British companies over fears the economy was heading into a recession. Most economists define a recession as two consecutive quarters of decline in a country’s real GDP. The UK’s economic troubles began after its decision to leave the European Union in 2016, but the COVID pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added stress. The situation worsened after the country’s former prime minister, Liz Truss, announced a mini-budget in September, which caused market turmoil and increased borrowing costs for the UK government. Between July and September, the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2%, according to the latest data. Sentiment in the stock market is a reflection of what’s happening in the economy, a market participant said. In November, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said GDP is expected to continue to decline through the first half of 2023 and 2024, high energy prices and significantly tighter financial conditions weighing on spending. He raised the interest rate from 0.75 percent to 3 percent, the biggest jump since 1989, to control inflation. The data shows the CPI rose 11.1% in October from 10.1% in September. But why does France continue to advance while the United Kingdom falters? The UK faces high inflation as energy prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. Fuel demand increased post-COVID, but the war caused a drop in supply, leading to higher prices. Rising food prices have also contributed to the rise in inflation. Analysts say one of the reasons France has overtaken Britain is a rebound in demand for French luxury goods from Chinese buyers. This drove up the shares of French luxury players. Latest reports indicate that the French economy is growing at a slow pace, warding off a recession. The monthly survey of French central banks showed that activity had increased in October in both industry and services.

