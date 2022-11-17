Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,957.96, down 36.82): Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Down 16 cents, or 0.68%, to $23.33 on 19.6 million shares. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX:XLY). Health care. Down one cent, or 33.33%, to two cents on 19.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 88 cents, or 1.79%, to $48.31 on 15.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.43%, to $53.82 on 14.9 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 21 cents, or 0.99%, to $21.05 on 13.5 million shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Down 11 cents, or 1.06%, to $10.23 on 9.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Metro inc. (TSX: MRU). Up $1.97, or 2.73%, to $74.22. Metro Inc. said its fourth-quarter profit fell from a year ago as it took a $60 million charge related to the company’s decision to pull its Jean Coutu drugstore chain from the Air Miles loyalty program next year. The grocery and drugstore retailer said it earned $168.7 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 24, compared with earnings of $194 million or 79 cents per diluted share a year ago. Sales totaled $4.43 billion, compared to $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR). Up $5.58, or 7.03%, to $84.96. The parent company of Tim Hortons has named a former general manager of Domino’s Pizza as executive chairman. Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also includes Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs, said Patrick Doyle will take over immediately. Doyle was CEO of Domino’s Pizza from 2010 to 2018. Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Up $2.51, or 2.34%, to $109.76. Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced that its third-quarter profit was up about 30% from a year ago. The grocery and drugstore retailer said its net income available to common shareholders was $556 million or $1.69 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 8. Earnings were up from $431 million or $1.27 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenues totaled $17.39 billion, compared to $16.05 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Sales were driven by the strong performance of the grocer’s discount banners, including No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore, the company said. The grocer also noted a continued shift to private labels like President’s Choice and No Name. NFI Group Inc. (TSX: NFI). Up seven cents, or 0.69%, to $10.28. NFI Group Inc. posted a loss of US$42.6 million in its latest quarter, compared to a loss of US$15.4 million in the same quarter last year, as revenue increased slightly . NFI chief executive Paul Soubry said the results reflect the continued impacts of unreliable supplier performance, associated production inefficiencies and increased inflation on input costs. The bus maker, which keeps its accounts in US dollars, said the loss was 56 cents per share for the company’s third quarter, compared with a loss of 22 cents per share a year earlier. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on November 16, 2022. The Canadian Press

