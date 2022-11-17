Business
Stock market today: Stocks end lower as earnings targets mute holiday retail outlook
Updated 4:15 PM EST
Stocks ended lower on Wednesday on a weaker-than-expected reading on Target’s retail strength (TGT) – Get a free report offset market relief on reports that a missile that hit a small town in Poland was likely not fired from Russia.
The missile, which landed late yesterday in the small Polish village of Przewodow, about 6 km from the Ukrainian border, could have been linked to Ukraine’s air defense system, a US government official told The Associated. Press, while President Joe Biden told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali that it was “unlikely in the trajectory that he would be fired from Russia”, but stressed that the allies of the NATO would continue to investigate.
Last night’s rocket news slashed Wall Street’s gains and kept stocks lower overnight in Asia and Europe, but with headlines suggesting tensions eased, traders dumped the US Dollar, a typical safe haven amid geopolitical instability. , in a move that led to modest gains in U.S. stock futures.
The US dollar index fell 0.1% against a basket of its global peers at 106.094, while yields on the benchmark 2-year note fell to 4.361% at the start of trading in New York, while 10-year notes fell to 3.736%.
Stocks are likely to remain focused on retail and consumer strength today, with earnings from Lowe’s (DOWN) – Get a free reportTarget (TGT) – Get a free report and TJX Companies (TJX) – Get a free report hit the tape after stronger than expected Q3 update from Walmart (WMT) – Get a free report yesterday, that suggested a solid, if by no means spectacular, holiday trimester feeling.
Target’s short-term outlook, however, slowed the sector’s recovery on Tuesday, as CEO Brian Cornell noted a “significant” shift in spending patterns related to what he called “inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty”.
Reviewing the final months of the group’s fiscal year, Target said it expects same-store sales to decline low-single digit in the holiday quarter, with an overall operating margin of 3%, down from 3 .9% in the third quarter and 8.4% over the same period last year.
Shares of the group fell 14.5% in early trading to change hands at $153.20 each.
The Commerce Department released its October retail sales reading at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with the overall figure rising 1.3% better than expected, thanks in part to higher oil prices. gasoline, with a firmer 0.7% increase for the so-called control measure that cuts out food, energy, gas, building materials and other volatile costs.
The S&P 500 ended down 0.83%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39 points, or 0.12%, to 33,553. The technology-focused Nasdaq lost 1.54% to following a short-term warning on Micron Technology’s chip demand (IN) – Get a free report.
In terms of individual stocks, Nvidia (NVDA) – Get a free report shares fell 4.5% ahead of the chipmaker’s third-quarter earnings after the closing bell later in the day as investors focused on the strength of its data center business to offset weak sales games.
Lowe’s jumped 3% after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, while raising its full-year profit forecast as demand for home improvements continues to boost earnings at the largest major retailers in the country.
Estee Lauder Companies (THE) – Get a free report Shares fell 1.8% after the cosmetics group confirmed a $2.3 billion takeover of luxury brand collection Tom Ford.
Apple (AAPL) – Get a free report Shares fell nearly 1% following a report suggesting the tech giant will stop relying on an Asia-centric supply chain and source new chips from a factory planned in Arizona.
In overseas markets, concerns over rising geopolitical tensions in Europe, as well as another report on rising Covid infections in China kept stocks in the red, with the ex-Japan MSCI benchmark falling by 0.41% at market close.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.03%, while the pound jumped to 1.1900 against the US dollar, as investors bet on an acceleration of rate hikes from the Bank of England following to data showing that inflation jumped 11.1% – the fastest in 41 years – – in the month of October.
The region-wide Stoxx 600 was marked down 0.86% during open trading hours in Frankfurt.
