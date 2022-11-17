Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump’s second presidency would be the Holy Trinity for the stock market

A Trump presidency in 2024 could help rejuvenate stock markets, according to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, but warned of his former bosses’ tendency to upend political stability.

Former US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday evening from his Florida estate that he was launching a third campaign for the White House.

I run because I believe the world has yet to see the true glory of what this nation can be, he told an audience at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Speaking to reporters at a conference in Singapore on Wednesday, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital, who served as Trump’s communications chief before being fired after just 10 days, predicted that the rapid and cowards of former presidents could help stimulate financial markets.

It is the Holy Trinity of market lubrication, he said, in remarks reported by Reuters news agency. Stimulation, through deficit spending, low interest rates, easy money and a lack of regulation.

However, Scaramucci acknowledged that Trump also threatens to create volatility in markets that have already suffered from a year of shaky ground.

The other side of the coin is [investors] you should also know that it creates what the markets absolutely hate: political instability, he says. If any of these other candidates can come forward with some of Trump’s messages without the Trump drama, there could be opportunities.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has often took to Twitter to celebrate the strength of the US stock market. In his first two years in office, Trump tweeted at least 60 times on the stock market, according to CNBCoften taking credit for their successes.

Congestion at DC

Markets have had a muted response to Trump’s widely anticipated announcement so far, with US stock futures falling slightly on Wednesday and European markets reacting instead to a missile crossing the Ukrainian border and exploding on Polish territory.

In a Wednesday note, Matt Simpson, market analyst at Australias City Index, said that at this point the biggest question on investors’ minds was whether Trump’s presidential bid would split the Republican Party and give inadvertently giving the Democrats an easy victory.

Simpson noted that Trump was likely preparing for what could be another 2 turbulent years (at least) for American politics, but admitted a lot could happen before the 2024 vote.

If inflation goes unchecked, it will put Democrats in a very weak position heading into the election, he said.

However, it’s a long, arduous road to the White House and right now Trump wields no presidential power, so it might take a while for the markets to catch on, which is probably why they don’t have showed no meaningful reaction today, following an announcement we’ve all been waiting for.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, saidFortuneTrump’s candidacy is unlikely to do much favor for the Republican Party or US stocks at this time.

Republicans are divided and it is reducing their chances of taking control of the White House in 2024. If President Trump did not announce this, expectations for the Republican Party to launch a red wave in 2024 would likely be much higher, a- he declared.

If Wall Street anticipates that a candidate like Ron DeSantis is the favorite to win the nomination, you could see a strong case for an aggressive stance toward US equities, Moya added. The stalemate in DC, however, will be how traders price in the next two years, meaning the only thing that matters right now is the path of inflation.

Meanwhile, Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research for the Americas at ING, said market performance following the upcoming presidential election will be about the economy, not the winning candidate.

By the end of 2024 and the start of 2025, the Fed will likely have made a number of rate cuts that will help resuscitate an economy that had been hammered by previous (current) hikes, he said. he declares.FortuneWednesday. The probable bright positive on growth, of a non-inflationary type this time, can be positive for the markets. More than anything, this could be a reason for markets to do better after the 2024 presidential election, for all candidates.

For Trump in particular, Garvey said, market performance would hinge in part on whether he controlled both houses of Congress.

If he did, markets might price in a more pro-business and anti-deregulation combination that could be seen as positive for US companies. Or at least the markets could be postulating that as a possible outcome, he said.

If he didn’t, his sphere of influence would tend to be directed towards international affairs, which could go both ways in terms of market impact. Markets tend to prefer split administration because then it tends to be less intrusive. But the Trump version would likely be divisive based on his previous performance.