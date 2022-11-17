Business
Plan to replace stock exchange with blockchain suspended The Register
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has suspended its multi-year effort to replace its core trading systems with a blockchain-powered platform, written off up to 255 million Australian dollars ($171 million) of work and was invited to reconsider if distributed ledger technology has a role in the project.
“We have concluded that the path we were on will not meet the high standards of ASX and the market,” ASX Chairman Damian Roche admitted in a statement. deposit [PDF]*. “There are significant technology, governance and delivery challenges that need to be addressed,” he added.
These challenges are described in a exam of the project by Accenture. The consultancy identified four underlying obstacles that made the project unfeasible:
- The current architecture “introduces higher latency” to the ASX;
- The system aims to perform concurrent transactions, but this can lead to conflicts when processing multiple transactions in progress that target the same set of data;
- Batch processing was tried as a workaround, but did not fully resolve the conflict issues;
- Aggregation of transactions was limited by the practical limits of the Digital Asset Modeling Language Ledger (DAML) API and the size of messages that could be processed by VMware Blockchain. Further work is needed to redesign and test around these limitations, which Accenture says “could be a barrier to scalability.”
Some of the issues described above have been assessed as having the potential to create outages or slow trading. Neither is acceptable to a stock exchange.
The project aimed to replace the existing ASX application called CHESS with a system that used blockchain to record transactions. The vision was for market participants to run their own blockchain nodes, with orders flowing to copies of the distributed ledger. The project had the delicate requirement of replacing a 25-year-old application without disrupting market players.
Accenture was called in to review the project after it passed deadline after deadline.
These delays were mainly blamed on a company called Digital Asset which champions the Digital Asset Modeling Language (DAML).
Accenture’s report finds that Digital Asset (DA) and the ASX did not work well together.
“Execution and reporting siled between ASX and DA resulted in misaligned views of status, including delivery progress, risks, and issues,” the report said.
“Supplier liability management is lacking, including inconsistent information obtained regarding reporting and tracking of execution results and quality-related metrics,” the report adds, as well as observing a “culture siled customer/vendor” that failed to drive the project towards shared business results, which were “amplified by independent management structures, locations and tools”.
Project management has been heavily criticized for lacking “a holistic, agreed-upon, single view of status with adequate resource traceability and delivery plan project estimation”. It’s consultant language for “nobody knew what was going on”.
VMware’s technology was deemed out of scope for review, but the paper finds that the ASX’s application “primarily uses the ledger for resiliency, which adds undue complexity to the solution, e.g. , consensus contributes to round-trip latency”.
This latency issue was largely caused by DAML not executing smart contracts gracefully, which happened because DA and the ASX were not on the same page.
In what could be a fatal blow to the whole project, the report also suggests that distributed ledger technology (DLT) might not be the right choice. The document notes that the application’s design leaves the ASX as “the central source of truth and the final arbiter of results, undermining many of the benefits of a DLT architecture.”
Accenture therefore recommended that the ASX “revisit or refresh the DLT strategy to determine long-term usage,” but also reconsider whether its business processes need to be changed to make them more suitable for operating as smart contracts.
The ASX appointed a project manager to review the solution design, establish new project governance agreements, strengthen vendor management, and position the project “for the next phase of delivery.”
“This will include a process for selecting delivery partners to help fill capacity gaps, including those identified by the independent review.”
The ASX announced its project in 2017. It was one of the first mainstream organizations to bet on blockchain for a mission-critical application.
Blockchain itself did not fail the project. But implementing it to achieve the trading volumes and speed required by a stock exchange has proven more difficult than expected.
As Accenture’s report details, much of this difficulty appears to stem from the type of misunderstandings that derail many software projects: legacy software requirements that have proven to be more complex than expected, as well as difficulty in implementing implements untested technology in a high pressure environment.
These challenges will not be unheard of by developers or project managers around the world, many of whom may consider elements of this mess to be avoidable.
The ASX, meanwhile, claims to have strengthened its existing CHESS application and environment, which The register includes was built using COBOL and runs on older Itanium processors from Intel.
* The ASX is itself listed on the ASX, so it classifies documents like any other listed entity.

