Seadrill Limited begins trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange





HAMILTON, Bermuda, November 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL) announces that it has been successfully transferred from Euronext Expand to the main listing of the Oslo Stock Exchange (“OSE”). The first day of trading in Seadrill common stock on the OSE is today, November 17, 2022. Simon JohnsonCEO of Seadrill, said: “We are delighted to complete our move from Euronext Expand to the Oslo Stock Exchange, fulfilling our goal of being listed on two major exchanges by 2022. We have a long association with the ‘OSE and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with investors and public markets in Norway.” About Seadrill Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor using advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients in harsh and benign locations around the world. Seadrill’s high quality and technologically advanced fleet spans all asset classes, enabling its experienced crews to conduct operations in shallow to ultra-deep water environments. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature and specifically include statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the listing of Common Shares on the OSE, as well as plans, strategies, business outlook, changes and Company trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are made based on management’s current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs regarding future events affecting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause that actual results differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Therefore, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When reviewing these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company’s regulatory filings and periodic reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each of these factors on its business or the extent to which any one factor, or combination of factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When reviewing these forward-looking statements, you should also keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the closed financial year December 31, 2021filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022 (File No. 001-39327). This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in accordance with Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Act. Contact details for Seadrill David Warwick

Investor Relations Director

[email protected]

