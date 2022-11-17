Australian stock exchange apologizes for abandoning botched blockchain upgrade





The Australian exchange has apologized for abandoning a years-long plan to upgrade its clearing and settlement system to a modern blockchain-based platform after a series of delays. Australia’s exchanges’ decision to abandon an upgrade to its compensatory housing system puts time on a project that critics say has cost the country its lead in developing a more efficient trading system. Damian Roche, president of ASX, apologized for the disruption caused by the botched upgrade. We concluded that the path we were on will not meet the high standards of the ASX and the markets. There are significant technology, governance and delivery challenges that need to be addressed, he said. Australian regulators had granted ASX control of the project to foster more efficient trading. In contrast, the European Union has launched a technology pilot to test distributed ledger technology for stock trading and the UK Treasury is set to do the same. The project, launched seven years ago, has been plagued by repeated delays in systems implementation. ASX will book a charge of A$250 million ($168 million) after admitting it has to start over. Philip Lowe, Australia’s central bank governor, said the banking industry had incurred significant costs and any writedowns should be borne entirely by ASX. The announcement by ASX after many years of investment by ASX and the industry is very disappointing. ASX must prioritize building a new plan to provide a safe and reliable clearing and settlement infrastructure, Lowe said. Banks and financial services firms are estimated to have spent up to A$150 million preparing for the upgrade. The decision to scrap the blockchain upgrade follows a review by Accenture that showed major flaws in the design of the software, developed by a company in which ASX has a stake, and questioned its ability to get started. David Farrell, head of trading platform FinClear, blamed ASX and regulators who blindly accepted the upgrade would deliver on its original promise. It’s not the technology that’s the problem. It’s the implementation, he said, noting that his company has developed trading platforms using the same system that ASX abandoned. Farrell said the ASX upgrade replacement could be outdated by the time it arrives in two to three years. Recommended Were now falling behind the rest of the world, he said, saying other markets such as the UK and EU had created sandboxes to promote innovation outside of clearinghouses traditional, which Australia has not done. He said there was a risk that regulators could force a breakup of ASX by separating its exchange from its clearing operations. This would be to the long-term benefit of the market and to the detriment of the ASX, he said. ASX shares closed flat on Thursday but have fallen nearly a quarter this year to a market capitalization of A$13.6 billion.

