Australian stock exchange abandons blockchain projects, leaving $170 million hole





The Australian Securities Exchange’s (ASX) long-awaited plans to use blockchain to bring its clearing and settlement system into the 21st century have just been called off. In a Nov. 17 statement, ASX said it had suspended all ongoing activities on its “CHESS replacement project” following an independent review by technology consultancy Accenture, which identified significant challenges with the design of the solution and its ability to meet the requirements of ASX”. indicating: “Ongoing activities on the project have been halted while ASX redesigns the solution.” For the past five years, ASX had been working on a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution that would replace its 25-year-old Clearinghouse Electronic Sub-Register System (CHESS) used to record holdings and manage settlements of transactions. The system was originally supposed to launch in 2020, but the project has been marred by multiple delays over the years, with ASX saying it needed more time for testing, that there was a uncertainty around COVID-19, that it needed more time for development, capacity reviews, and even more testing before it went live. Among the findings of its 47-page report, Accenture said enterprise workflows are “not suitable for a distributed environment,” the DLT-based system was too complex, and the timeline for completion was uncertain. , whether the application software is over 60% complete. ASX Chairman Damian Roche apologized for the disruption, adding “there are significant technology, governance and delivery challenges that need to be resolved.” Helen Lofthouse, Managing Director and CEO of ASX, said “it’s clear we need to redesign the solution”, adding “we have work to do before we update and consult with stakeholders more thoroughly. “. The announcement drew criticism from the Australian Securities Investment Commission (ASIC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) – the country’s financial markets regulator and central bank respectively – who issued a joint statement to this subject. RBA Governor Philip Lowe called the ASX announcement “very disappointing” and ASIC Chairman Joe Longo said the ASX “has failed to demonstrate control appropriateness of the program to date, which has undermined legitimate expectations that the ASX can deliver a contemporary world-class financial system.” market infrastructure. Both organizations outlined their expectations saying that the CHESS replacement must be operational before the current system no longer meets requirements and “market and service continuity is ensured” by the current system. The ASX must also “elevate its capabilities” and address “the serious shortcomings identified by the independent report” starting with creating a plan to address them. The ASX said the project had accrued a pre-tax charge of between $164.6 million and $171.3 million (A$245-255 million).

