2 surprising moves in the stock market today





Trading on Wall Street got off to a quiet start on Wednesday, with investors generally taking a break after extremely high levels of volatility over the past few weeks. Most major stock indexes fell, giving back small portions of their recent gains. However, even with the earnings season winding down, a few notable companies have surprises in store for their shareholders. The news from Advanced auto parts (AP -15.06%) hasn’t been good, with lackluster third-quarter results and lower earnings expectations for the full year. When it was an eye care specialist Alcon (ALC 4.67%), however, shareholders generally liked what they saw. Read on to learn more about what the two companies had to say on Wednesday. Decomposition Shares of Advance Auto Parts were down 15% early Wednesday. Investors reacted negatively to the auto parts retailer’s latest financial report, which showed unexpected weakness and suggested a tougher road ahead for the company. The numbers weren’t exciting. Advance Auto Parts revenue growth slowed to 0.8% year over year, with sales reaching $2.6 billion. Same-store sales actually declined, falling 0.7%, and adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share were well below what most investors had expected and were down 11.5% compared to the levels of the previous year. Management made several observations that caught the attention of investors. First, the auto parts retailer blamed some of the sales pressure on increased purchases of its private label products, which sell at lower prices than the national brands it carries. Additionally, the company maintained its 2022 sales guidance, forecasting total revenue of $11 billion to $11.2 billion and same-store sales flat at a 1% decline. However, the company cut its full-year earnings-per-share guidance range from $0.15 to $0.45. His new projection is for adjusted earnings of $12.60 per share to $12.80 per share. It seems that many shareholders were focused on this drop in guidance and the lackluster results for the quarter on Wednesday morning. Investors, it seems, are starting to realize that even some of the companies that seemed resilient during this year’s bear market are still vulnerable to changing economic conditions. See more clearly Meanwhile, Alcon shares gained more than 8%. The eye surgical supplies and vision care products specialist reported strong third-quarter performance numbers, confirming the upbeat sentiments investors have had about the state of the healthcare industry for most of 2022 . Alcon overcame difficult macroeconomic conditions to post reasonably strong third quarter results. Sales rose about 2% year-over-year to $2.12 billion, with particular strength in surgical equipment, implantable products and consumables. Revenue growth would have been much higher without the strong US dollar, which cost Alcon about 7 percentage points in year-over-year revenue gains. Indeed, foreign currency headwinds were strong enough to turn what would have been modest single-digit percentage gains for Alcon’s contact lenses and eye health products into slight declines from l ‘last year. The impact on Alcon’s net income from foreign exchange impacts was even greater. Its base earnings of $0.50 per share were down 7% in US dollars, but would have risen 14% if measured in constant currencies. Investors were unfazed by the management’s modest cuts to full-year guidance, which included a $100 million reduction in sales projections to a new range of $8.5 billion at 8, $7 billion. This is largely because the company also said its constant-currency metrics would likely be at the high end of its previous guidance ranges. With signs that the unusually strong dollar is waning and the impending acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by Alcon, shareholders are hoping the fundamental strengths of this healthcare company will be felt in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Dan Caplinger has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2022/11/16/2-surprising-movers-in-the-stock-market-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos