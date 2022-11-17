Seadrill returns to the Oslo Stock Exchange





After months of absence, Seadrill, an offshore drilling entrepreneur, is back on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE). In February 2021, Seadrill filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, its second in about four years. It took about a year of restructuring for Seadrill to emerge from bankruptcy. Relisting updates came about two months later. In April 2022, the platform owner began trading its common stock on Euronext Expand and announced that it plans to go up on the main market of the Oslo Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange later this year. year. The company’s shares were delisted on OSE earlier this week. In an update on Thursday, Seadrill revealed that it had successfully moved from Euronext Expand to the main listing of the Oslo Stock Exchange. The first day of trading of the Company’s common stock on the OSE is November 17, 2022. Simon JohnsonCEO of Seadrills, said: We are pleased to complete our transfer from Euronext Expand to the Oslo Stock Exchange, achieving our goal of being listed on two major exchanges by 2022. We have a long association with OSE and look forward to strengthening our relations with investors and the public. markets in Norway. It comes a month after Seadrill returned to the New York Stock Exchange after years of absence. Regarding other recent activities of Seadrills, it should be noted that the offshore drilling entrepreneur decided to sell its interests in Paratus Energy Services Limited in October 2022. This will be sold to three existing shareholders of the Bermuda-based player, which acts as the holding company for a group of energy service companies, owning and operating semi-submersible rigs, offshore drilling vessels deep water and jackups.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.offshore-energy.biz/seadrill-makes-a-comeback-on-oslo-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos