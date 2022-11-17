Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday November 16
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, November 15, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. We can exchange it for you wholesale
The producer price index, which measures wholesale price inflation, was weaker than expected on Tuesday, helping stocks rise slightly. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has outperformed the S&P 500 and the Dow so far this week. Investors are also weighing the latest earnings data from major retailers, such as Walmart and Home Depot, which released Tuesday, and Target and Lowe’s, which released Wednesday. It’s a mixed bag as the holiday season approaches. While Walmart and Home Depot stocks performed well after their reports, Target is in dire straits (see below) and Lowe offered obscure advice as the year draws to a close. The Census Bureau is also expected to release October retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Read live market updates here.
2. Target Holiday Warning
The exterior of a Target store in Los Angeles, California, prior to the start of business on August 17, 2022.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images
The good news? Target made a lot of progress in eliminating piles of unwanted goods. The bad news? The cost of doing so, through markdowns and other means, weighed heavily on its earnings last quarter, driving it down about 50% year-over-year. The bad news? Even with all of those clearance items, Target said it saw a slowdown in sales in late October that continued into November. That forced the company to scale back its expectations for the holiday shopping quarter, the most important time of year for retailers. After rival Walmart’s positive earnings report on Tuesday, the pressure on Target and CEO Brian Cornell is even more intense now.
3. Amazon starts cutting jobs
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy chats with CNBC’s Jon Fortt.
CNBC
Amazon began laying off employees this week, after media reported that the e-commerce giant would cut 10,000 jobs. The first wave of layoffs hit the company’s Alexa business and its Luna cloud gaming unit, according to LinkedIn posts from employees who said they were affected by the moves. Amazon is also expected to downsize its retail and human resources organizations. The job cuts at Amazon come as other tech companies also cut their workforces. Twitter, Facebook, Salesforce and several other companies have all announced layoffs in recent weeks after significant growth in the early days of the pandemic.
4. A missile kills two people in Poland
Smoke rises in the distance, amid reports of two explosions, seen from Nowosiolki, Poland, near the border with Ukraine on November 15, 2022 in this image obtained from social media.
My association Nowosiolki | via Reuters
A missile killed two people on Tuesday in Poland, about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border, immediately sparking concerns about the extension of Russia’s war against its former Soviet neighbor into Europe. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said it was likely caused by a Ukrainian defense missile. Polish President Andrzej Duda also quickly sought to calm the situation. “What happened is an isolated incident,” he said. “There is no indication that more will take place.” Read live war updates here.
5. Trump runs again, despite everything
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks outside a polling station during the midterm elections in Palm Beach, Florida November 8, 2022.
Ricardo Arduengo | Reuters
Donald Trump, whose repeated false claims that the 2020 election was stolen inspired hundreds of his supporters to storm Congress in a violent uprising on January 6, 2021, is run for president again. The twice-impeached former president’s announcement came after several of his front-runners and fellow Holocaust deniers were defeated in last week’s midterm elections. Republican megadonors and other GOP figures are keeping their distance from him, calling him a burden on the party. He is under federal criminal investigation into whether he illegally took and retained highly sensitive government national security documents. His company, the Trump Organization, is on criminal trial in New York. And another of his companies, Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media and Technology Group, is also being questioned by federal prosecutors and regulators.
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Melissa Repko, Annie Palmer, Ted Kemp, Holly Ellyatt, Christina Wilkie and Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.
Register nowfor the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer’s every stock market move. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/16/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-wednesday-november-16.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday November 16
- Pictured: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on the sidelines of the G20 : The Tribune India
- Indonesia pledges to reduce emissions at G20
- Here’s how the flu shot protects people with heart failure from death.See research here
- Actor Kevin Spacey will face 7 more sex charges in the UK
- Saratoga Voices to celebrate the reign of Queen Elizabeth
- Time for Patrick Kane?
- The 51 craziest lines of Donald Trump’s announcement speech
- Republicans win U.S. House majority, paving the way for a divided government
- Top 10 Watches For Men: Watches Under 8000 | Most Wanted Products
- I felt an earthquake in Roswell | local news
- UK Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O’Sullivan & Mark Allen reach the quarterfinals