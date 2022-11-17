What to do if stock market fluctuations are making you seasick

The best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drives daily audio interviews atApple podcastWherePodcast One.

Here on theFederal Drive with Tom Temin, Chartered Financial Advisor Arthur Stein wwith a few sstrategic advice.

Tom supply: And Art, it goes up, it goes down, day by day. The other issue I think we should talk about is the fact that the bond market is no longer, at least for now, a great antidote to what’s happening in equities.

Art Stein: Yes, what is really unusual this year is not the magnitude of the stock market declines. This is the magnitude of the declines in the bond market. And that might be the worst bond market returns I’ve seen in the last 40 years, or maybe in US history, or going back to the 1800s. But it’s been horrible. And just as an example, the TSP’s F fund, which is based on a bond index, which is made up of US bonds, federal bonds and also corporate bonds, it’s down 15% from compared to last year, it’s pretty awful.

Tom Tem: Well, what drives bond yields?

Art Stein: Well, bond yields are quite complicated. But basically, the Fed is raising interest rates. And that makes existing bonds less valuable because they have a lower interest rate. And that has significantly lowered the value of existing bonds.

Tom Tem: And could there also be less investor confidence in the value of corporate bonds?

Art Stein: It’s certainly possible, Tom, because people expect a recession. And during a recession, more businesses than usual will go bankrupt. But we also saw significant declines in US Treasuries. And people don’t worry about the refunded ones, these are complete, considered 100% safe. So it’s more the rise in interest rates than anything else.

Tom Tem: Because there is also the factor of municipal and state bonds, since these entities cannot finance themselves in deficits. They do this by issuing bonds.

Art Stein: Well, municipal bonds, you know, some of them are guaranteed by the issuing state or municipality and some of them are not. So municipal bonds may not pay, they may go bankrupt. I don’t know if you remember, but a long time ago there was a huge meltdown in I think it was Oregon, or Washington State from the power company. It was a nuclear plant that went bankrupt and all the bondholders lost all their money. And it was a municipal obligation.

Tom Tem: Literally a bond meltdown, you might call it.

Art Stein: Well said Tom.

Tom Tem: And of course, investors, individual investors, especially those in the TSP, where it’s managed very cautiously, have always understood that when the stock market is weak, to turn more to bonds and vice versa. And so that typical strategy doesn’t seem to work these days, does it?

Art Stein: Well, it’s not working this year, in the last 12 months. And there have certainly been times in the past where that hasn’t worked, because it’s not certain that when the stock market goes down, people trade their money for bonds and the bond market goes up. I mean, it’s not unusual for that to happen. But it is not acquired.

Tom Tem: And do bond prices reflect demand? I mean, stocks go up when a lot of people want to buy them, just like any other commodity, but bonds are issued with a given interest rate. So is demand pricing?

Art Stein: Absolutely. Demand pricing affects bond values. A simple example is US government bonds, when there are problems in the world, many people want a completely safe investment. So they swap their money, or they invest more in US Treasuries, drive up the value of US Treasuries, that lowers the interest rate, which is good for us, that can also affect the value of the US dollar, all kinds of stuff.

Tom Tem: Well, let’s hope those people don’t read the Congressional Budget Office reports on the long run. We speak with Art Stein, the Certified Financial Advisor in Bethesda, Maryland. And so, for the individual federal investor, especially one who was thinking, “Well, you know, maybe it’s time to think about relying on this TSP as part of my retirement,” should you just put your your head in the sand and not looking at your wallet for a few years? Should you change your allocations now?

Art Stein: Well, if you work, you can afford to stick your head in the sand. And we recommend people to keep investing in the different TSP funds and not just run to the G fund because it’s not down this year it’s the only TSP fund that’s not down at all. L funds, life cycle funds are also down.

Tom Tem: But fund L, some of them are heavily into fund G themselves.

Art Stein: Yes, but even the most conservative L-fund, which is L-income fund, it’s 76% bonds, about 70% of that 76% is G-fund. But that’s down 3.6 % in the last 12 months. I mean, the phrase you hear that I end up using a lot, which drives me crazy, because I feel so repetitive, there’s no place to hide, everything’s broken. And that’s why it’s a good time for people who work and invest. Bad times for people who withdraw money from their investments to live.

Tom Tem: So unless you’re trying to pick stocks, which most qualified advisors tell people not to try to pick, you can’t time the market. Some people seem to have this talent. But maybe they also know how to play the violin, I don’t know. But otherwise, in some ways now is a good time to keep that even distribution of your income to your investments, because your income is the average of what you buy. And if you believe in the system, it will eventually increase. So you don’t want to sell now in other words and sell low and then chase it later.

Art Stein: Yes, we recommend people not to sell because the market is down, what you really want is a good thing, historically it’s a good time to buy.

Tom Tem: OK. What other advice do you have for people right now?

Art Stein: You know, I think you have to think about your stock investments. The equity fund in the TSP is a long-term investment. And, you know, once interest rates stop falling and stabilize, we hope bond funds will come back strong.

Tom Tem: And those of us who remember 1987, when you had a serious market downturn, it doesn’t look as bad as what happened then either.

Art Stein: No. Like I said, for bond investors and bond investing, it’s as bad as it’s been for at least 40 years. For stock market investors. It doesn’t even come close to the biggest lows. I mean, we’re down about 25, 30%, depending on timing and things, in 2008 when Fund C was down 55% Fund S was down even more.

Tom Tem: Yeah, the cable networks were running the tickers on their crawlers, the tickers on the crawlers, showing you know, the market is going down minute by minute. You don’t see that this time.

Art Stein: Yeah. And if you watch the market decline minute by minute, you will only get yourself into trouble.

Tom Tem: Art Stein is a Certified Financial Advisor in Bethesda, Maryland.