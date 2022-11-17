New York Stock Exchange details first ETF listing in 15 years





New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) officials are touting the PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) as the first ETF to list on the NYSE in 15 years. Shutterstock The PIMCO Active Bond is also the very first active ETF to be listed on the Big Board. We are delighted to welcome the PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund to the New York Stock Exchange, making history as the first active ETF to list on the NYSE floor, Douglas Yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products at the NYSE. “The NYSE is thrilled to be able to bring ETFs to our iconic trading floor, where they can take advantage of a unique trading model that combines cutting-edge technology and human judgment, along with the greater visibility inherent in a listing on the NYSE. This action enables the PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund to leverage the NYSE’s floor trading model combining technology with accountability and human judgment to improve market quality and trading results for investors. This year, the dramatic rise in yields makes bonds more attractive to patient investors looking for yield in a volatile environment,

said David Braun, managing director and portfolio manager of PIMCO. We believe that actively managed core bond strategies like BOND can play an important role as a generator of income and diversification within portfolios, especially during an economic downturn. The NYSE’s ability to list ETFs on the NYSE and NYSE Arca exchanges provides issuers with a broader set of tools to reach global investors.

