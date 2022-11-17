National Stock Exchange will soon introduce electronic gold receipts: official





EGRs will respond to all market players. (Case) New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is likely to introduce electronic gold receipt trading on its platform and market regulator Sebi is resolving some tax issues related to the product with the government, an official said today. Referring to Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR), VS Sundaresan, Executive Director of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said that this product was introduced by Sebi and BSE launched it about a month ago. and “we hope this product will definitely gain popularity over a period of time”. “Under this product, what is offered is that the physical gold is deposited in a vault, this vault manager will issue an electronic receipt and this will be credited to the investor’s demat account, this receipt can be traded on the stock exchange,” he explained. Thus, the gold will remain in a vault, but it will generate some kind of income and the unused gold can be used for productive purposes, VS Sundaresan added. The Bombay Stock Exchange has launched EGR trading on its platform. He introduced two new products of 995 and 999 purity during Muhurat trading on Diwali. Trading can be in multiples of 1 gram and deliveries in multiples of 10 grams and 100 grams, the exchange said in a statement. “It’s a new segment. ESB has come forward. NSE should do it shortly. We are working on the proposal,” VS Sundaresan said. He said some tax-related issues needed to be addressed, adding “We are working with the ministry and hope this product will make gold trading more transparent and satisfying for investors. We hope this will help idle or physical gold to be converted into a more economically tradable form,” VS Sundaresan said at a summit in Assocham. In February, the ESB received approval in principle from Sebi, after which the exchange conducted several simulated trades in the test environment for its members to facilitate EGR trading. EGRs will cater to all market participants, meaning that buyers and sellers on the exchange will include individual investors, as well as commercial players along the value chain such as importers, banks, refiners, bullion dealers, jewelry manufacturers and retailers. Sumita Dawra, secretary at the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said India accounts for nearly a third of the world’s gold consumption at 800 tons per year. Pointing out that India was the second largest importer of gold in the world, Sumita Dawra said: “We barely mine our own gold. This therefore naturally causes pressure on our current account deficit (CAD)”. Echoing similar sentiments, VS Sundaresan said India meets 89% of its gold demand from imports. In 2022-23 till June, the country’s gold imports stood at more than Rs 81,100 crore, he said. “This strong demand for gold imports has a negative impact on the CAD and other implications for the stability of the external sector,” he added. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Our aim is to keep ‘Arjuna’s eye’ on inflation: RBI Governor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/business/national-stock-exchange-to-introduce-electronic-gold-receipt-shortly-official-3529216 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos