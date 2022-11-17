The Schofield Brothers will open a new restaurant at the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester





The new, as yet unnamed restaurant will open in February within the Stock Exchange Hotel and will be a British brasserie with touches of continental European elegance. The aim is for it to be one of the best restaurants in the north of England, according to its founders. The kitchen will be led by head chef Joshua Reed-Cooper, who has worked for Simon Rogan at The French, with Sam Buckley at Where The Light Gets In and with Simon Martin at Mana, Manchester’s only Michelin-starred restaurant. Its menu will include beloved traditional British dishes executed with technique using high quality local produce. It will be the first restaurant for bartending brothers Joe and Daniel Schofield, who already run the Stock Exchange Hotel’s Sterling Bar, which opened this summer. Our aim is to create one of the best restaurants in the North of England, right here at the Stock Exchange Hotel, which is a natural next step in our hospitality careers, says Joe Schofield. Using the fundamental pillars of our brands, we will transform the former Trading Floor into a space for food and drink lovers, while delivering an experience that exceeds the expectations of hotel residents. The new restaurant will follow the closure of Tom Kerridges The Bull and the Bear at the hotel, which is owned by GG Hospitality, of which former footballer Gary Neville is co-owner. The restaurant will close its doors on December 31, ending a three-year partnership between the chef and the hotel. Our aim at the Stock Exchange Hotel is to create a place of destination in the heart of Manchester city centre, explains Neville. Since we met the group two years ago, our vision, values ​​and brands have aligned, and we are delighted that they have chosen Stock Exchange Hotel to open their first restaurant concept. The restaurant will add another dimension to the hotel’s diverse offering and we look forward to working with Joe, Daniel, James, Joshua and the team on this new venture.

