Business
Stock market problems ahead? | The hill
If stock market investors lose money next year, they won’t be able to say they weren’t warned by the world’s major central banks.
First, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was Attention that reducing inflation may require a prolonged period of high interest rates and below-trend economic growth. Now the Fed and the European Central Bank are Attention increased risks to the global financial system.
Indeed, according to recent statements by the federal Financial Stability Reportthe rapid and synchronous tightening of global monetary policy, together with soaring inflation, the ongoing war in Ukraine and other risks, could lead to the amplification of vulnerabilities, for example due to tight liquidity on the major financial markets or hidden leverage.
Stock markets seem to go through periods when they forget that long-term stock prices are determined both by the expected stream of corporate earnings and by the interest rate at which those earnings are discounted. The lower the expected earnings stream, the lower the long-term stock price will be. The lower the interest rate, the higher the stock price will be for a given profit stream.
Today, we seem to be going through one of those periods where the stock market largely focuses on the interest rate outlook and mostly forgets about the earnings outlook. Mounting its impressive 10% rally from its September 2022 low, the stock market is increasingly expecting that, as inflation data improves, the Fed will move away from policy. current currency. If the Fed does pivot, interest rates next year will be lower than they otherwise would have been.
Certainly, if earnings were to hold, a Fed pivot would be good for stock prices as it would lead to lower interest rates at which corporate earnings would be discounted. However, a very different story would emerge if the reason for the Fed’s pivot was the prospect of a significant economic recession or a global financial crisis. Under these circumstances, the downward revision to the earnings outlook would likely negate any benefit to stock prices from lower interest rates.
Jerome Powell has been clear in his determination to keep interest rates high enough for as long as necessary to reduce inflation from its current level. 7.7 percent level at the Fed’s 2% inflation target. As former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers never tires of reminding usit is highly unlikely that such a significant reduction in inflation could be achieved without causing a significant economic recession.
The bond market seems to be seizing on the strong probability of a recession next year by sending short-term interest rates well above longer-term interest rates. On the other hand, stock analysts seem to ignore this probability by barely lowering their earnings forecasts.
Making the current complacency in equity markets all the more difficult to understand are the explicit warnings from the Fed and the ECB of heightened risk in global financial markets at a time of synchronous monetary policy tightening, high inflation and geopolitical tensions. The apparent complacency of the markets is more difficult to understand given the many cracks that are already appearing in the global financial system.
Over the past year, Chinas Evergrande, with $300 billion in debt, and 20 other Chinese property developers have in default on their loans. In the UK, last month the Bank of England had to replenish the UK pension system with a $65 billion intervention in the UK gilt market to rescue it from ill-advised derivative positions. Meanwhile, in the emerging market space, Argentina, Russia, Sri Lanka and Zambia have all defaulting on their debt. More recently, the cryptocurrency market has been rocked by the run on FTX, a cryptocurrency trading platform.
Maybe this time around we will be lucky and the markets will continue to recover despite a recession and despite any crisis in the financial markets. However, if the pessimists were wrong in announcing real stock market problems, they could defend themselves by saying that all the indices and historical experience point in the opposite direction.
Desmond Lachmani is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was Deputy Director of the Policy Development and Review Department at the International Monetary Fund and Chief Emerging Markets Economic Strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/3740293-stock-market-trouble-ahead/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market problems ahead? | The hill
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins Turin Thriller, Sets Andrey Rublev Blockbuster In Turin | ATP tour
- The Daily Wire Lines Up Series Adaptation of Ayn Rand’s Dystopian Novel Atlas Shrugged
- Settlement with Google Increases Focus on Data Practices
- The first joint summit between WHO and the World Health Summit strengthens cooperation with a diverse range of partners
- DeSantis tells people to take it easy on Trump’s 2024 speech
- Zara union calls for Black Friday strike in fashion group’s hometown
- Strong earthquake hits West Texas. Buildings shaking in San Antonio
- Trumps played role in fraudulent scheme, Allen Weisselberg testifies at company trial
- Intense activity can only make your heart stronger, ‘preparation’ is what helps your body adapt to it: actor Rahul Dev
- Conference in the United States: Boris Johnson received 315,000 euros for a speech
- College Football Rumors: A Reckoning For Kentucky Wildcats Staff?