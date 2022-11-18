Stock market back at 62,000: is it time for investors?

The benchmark Sensex on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at a 52-week high on Wednesday and broke through the 62,000 mark as worries about inflation and the global economy appeared to fade. Is it time for retail investors to take a serious look at stock markets?

Where is the benchmark now?

The Sensex rose 21.85% from a 52-week low of 50,921.22 recorded on June 17 this year to a 52-week high of 61,952.67 on November 16. year. The Sensex closed at 61,750 on Thursday; the Nifty at 18,343.9.

The strong rally in Indian markets came despite continued concerns over global growth for this year and the year ahead due to rising interest rates.

India is the only major market to have broken record highs. This will put the market in good stead. The sustained decline in US bond yields is positive for emerging markets like India. Mid and small cap indices are expected to remain weak, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Why are the markets recovering?

Recent US inflation data has offered some relief. CPI inflation in the United States in October eased to 7.7%, below market forecasts, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve will have some leeway to reduce inflation hikes. rate in the future.

As US inflation shows a moderating trend, dollar and US bond yields are falling. This means that REITs are likely to buy more in the coming days. Moreover, India has the best earnings growth prospects among major economies. However, valuations are stretching, Vijayakumar said.

Retail price inflation in India fell to 6.77% in October from 7.4% in September. Although still well above the RBI’s 4% comfort level, analysts expect the cooling may prompt the RBI to ease its rate hike plan.

On the macro front, US Fed rates, crude oil price volatility, fluctuating US bond yields and the dollar index played a pivotal role in driving investment sentiment, partner Manoj Purohit said. and Head of Financial Services Tax, BDO India.

Are REITs back in India?

After withdrawing more than Rs 2.55 lakh crore from Indian stocks between October 2021 and June 2022, Foreign Portfolio Investors (REITs) have started investing in Indian markets. August saw strong inflows of Rs 51,204 crore, but they retreated in September and October. But in November, REITs have so far pumped 28,762 crore into Indian equity markets, amid signs of a moderating trend in US inflation and a weaker dollar.

The withdrawal of REITs was a major concern for policymakers and the central bank as the rupiah came under pressure and the RBI was forced to use dollars from its forex pool to stabilize the currency. If REITs continue to invest in Indian markets, which is likely if US inflation continues to fall and the Fed slows its rate hikes, it will bring more confidence to market participants, an analyst said.

Singapore recently overtook Mauritius to become the second largest REIT investor in India. The United States continues to lead. Another key reason why India is seen as a preferred destination for equity investments is the displacement of some large investments from China, which is facing some economic uncertainty. The volume of foreign fund inflows indicates that India is likely to be the preferred destination in the coming months as well, Purohit said.

What role do domestic factors play?

The RBI’s efforts to control inflation trends, strong tax collections and the rebound in domestic consumption to pre-pandemic levels have helped India, experts said.

A slowdown in US inflation and a moderation in rate hikes by the Fed will not only calm investors’ nerves, but also send a signal to central banks around the world, including India. Although it will take a few months to determine whether the decline in inflation is sustained, the RBI will take guidance from US inflation figures as well as domestic inflation trends before making a decision on future inflation hikes. rate. Expectations of interest rate stability will bolster consumer confidence.

The next RBI policy review is scheduled for the first week of December. Better-than-expected earnings and comfortable macro numbers are positive for India relative to other emerging markets. I don’t expect drastic moves in the market on either side for two quarters. Now is the perfect time for those looking at the medium to long term, said K Dileep, head of PMS at Geojit Financial Services.

What should retail investors’ strategy be?

The strong market rally of more than 21% since June reflects optimism around India’s growth prospects and underlines the strength of the country’s equity markets. It re-establishes the fact that in times of inflation, equities as an asset class outperform other investments.

When there are concerns about growth and markets are falling, investors should not consider exiting and should instead continue investing. They should keep in mind that equities are long-term investments, and while the long-term outlook for the Indian economy is bright, a market downturn should only be seen as an opportunity to invest more.

Although inflation is still a concern and a rise in interest rates will impact the cost of capital and operations for businesses, the fact that India’s economy is expected to grow faster than other major economies of the world should be a reason to keep investing in India’s growth story.