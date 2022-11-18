Stock market news Are you stressed? Here’s what to focus on and what to ignore.

2022 has been a year of extreme volatility, and frankly, it has been nerve-wracking to see the headlines every trading day.

The news cycle is constant, but the vast majority of headlines are just noise. Being able to tell hot air from relevant information is one of the most important skills for successful long-term investors.

Here’s What You Can Generally Ignore

Analyst price targets

Although analyst price targets have the power to move a stock’s price in the short term, they remain individual opinions and generally have little bearing on a stock’s long-term performance.

In fact, studies have shown that the average accuracy rate of price targets with a time horizon of 12-18 months is only 30%. Do yourself and your wallet a favor and pay little heed to these predictions.

Short Seller Reports

Short-side hedge funds often issue glaring reports of impending corporate collapse. These reports will attract significant media attention and often put pressure on the shares of the targeted company.

I believe long-term investors would be better off ignoring these stories.

While these companies rightly call them mismanaged companies on occasion, most of them are just looking to lead the market. They often open a short position, issue a report that the company is in trouble, and then profit from the inevitable decline in the stock.

In my view, this is essentially legal market manipulation, and investors should ignore these reports.

Financial influencers

The rise of “finfluencers” (financial influencers) has only added to the noise of the market. This includes “gurus” on TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and even popular TV personalities such as CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Investors should understand that these people are first and foremost artists. This is why they often coat their content with disclaimers that what they provide is not financial advice.

While there is nothing wrong with consuming this type of content for entertainment purposes, under no circumstances should you make investment decisions based solely on these channels. It is important to remember that influencers are looking for the audience. They don’t care about your portfolio returns and will create any content that produces the highest levels of engagement.

Here’s what you should pay attention to

Revenue reports

Every three months, publicly traded companies are required to share their financial statements with the world. It is the most important source of information for investors.

The easiest way to access these quarterly reports is through the company’s Investor Relations website, but you can also find them on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website. EDGAR database. These reports will give you insight into the financial health of your businesses and are the best resource for determining if the investment thesis is on track.

Company press releases

Companies often issue press releases if they have important announcements that cannot wait for the next quarterly earnings report.

For example, on November 7, Airbnbannounced that it would start displaying transparent prices on its platform. The company has come under scrutiny for displaying deceptively low prices that often double at checkout due to obscure fees.

As an Airbnb shareholder, I found this to be very important news.

Management interviews

One of my favorite sources of information are interviews with senior executives of the companies in which I have invested. This can include TV interviews as well as interviews on online channels such as YouTube or podcasts.

While I would never base my investment thesis on a single interview, it can offer important insight into the drive, passion, and vision of a company’s leaders.

Keep your eyes on the ball

Although investing is often thought of as a game of intelligence, an important part of the game is controlling your focus and your emotions.

At the heart of this is understanding what news deserves your attention. Prioritize information coming directly from the company and its management. Other sources can still offer valuable information, but it will take more effort on your part to separate them from distractions and noise.