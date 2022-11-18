CICC UK becomes the first cross-border conversion institution in the German GDR approved by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges





BEIJING, November 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) announced that China International Capital Corporation (UK) Limited (CICC UK) has been approved by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) as a German Global Business Certificate of Deposit (GDR) Cross-Border Conversion Institution under the Stock Connect programs, in addition to SSE’s previous approval of CICC UK as the UK’s Cross-Border Conversion Institution and the Swiss GDR. As a result, CICC UK has become the first and only cross-border conversion institution in the GDR approved by both the SSE and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) for the German, UK and Swiss markets. CICC UK recently became a member of the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) in addition to its membership of the London Stock Exchange (LSE). In February 2022the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the “Provisions for Supervision and Administration of Certificates of Deposit under the Stock Connect System between Domestic and Foreign Stock Exchanges”, marking a significant expansion of the original connection system shares between the SSE and the LSE to include companies listed on the SZSE, as well as on the capital markets of Germany and Swissand reported China willingness to further open its capital markets. The extensive equity connection systems widen the channels for international capital to enter China’s capital markets and vice versa. CICC UK was established in 2009 and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. It provides a central platform from which CICC facilitates cross-border investment and finance services for a growing number of clients from Europethe Middle East and Africa who do business with China and of China the search for cross-border investment and financing in these regions. CICC UK is the first Chinese member of the LSE and SIX and the first Chinese investment bank member of the FWB. China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK), as the first joint venture investment bank in China, provides comprehensive one-stop investment banking services for domestic and overseas companies, institutions and individuals. Since its establishment in 1995, CICC has adhered to the core values ​​of “by the people and for the nation, professionalism and diligence, innovation and entrepreneurship, customer first and integrity”, and is committed to becoming an international investment first class. bank based in China and a key player in the future financial system. The CICC is qualified for national and international commercial transactions in securities, having established a wide range of international commercial networks. Based at beijingCICC has established a number of branches and subsidiaries in mainland China, owned more than 200 securities branches in 30 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in Chinaand has established offices in a series of international financial centers including Hong Kong SAR, New York, London, Singapore, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Tokyo etc., which enables CICC to provide one-stop domestic, foreign and cross-border financial services. CICC has a comprehensive and balanced business structure including Investment Banking, Equities, FICC, Asset Management, Private Equity, Wealth Management and Research. SOURCE China International Capital Corporation Limited

