Elizabeth Holmes Sentencing Begins FridayExBulletin



. Jeff Chiu/AP

SAN JOSE, Calif. Former Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes heads to a federal courthouse on Friday to seek clemency during her sentencing hearing, likely the latest chapter in the years-long saga of Theranos, the blood testing startup she founded. Prosecutors are expected to argue that she deserves 15 years in prison.

Judgment day for Holmes follows a jury that convicted her on four counts of defrauding investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars with false and misleading claims about what her supposedly game-changing technology could do with only a few drops of blood. Behind the scenes, it turned out she was relying on traditional lab testing machines.

In 2014, Theranos was valued at $9 billion, more than Uber and Spotify were worth at the time. Soon after, the business began to fall apart.

The story of Holmes, an eccentric tech leader who once drew comparisons to Steve Jobs and garnered media attention, is one of the most dramatic downfalls of a business leader in recent history.

Federal prosecutors called Holmes’ crimes in pretrial court documents “among the most significant white-collar crimes Silicon Valley, or any district, has seen,” but Holmes’ defense attorneys retort that she has shown remorse and is being punished for nothing more than a failed start.

Defense attorneys are asking Holmes to stay out of jail and instead serve house arrest. But Holmes’ legal team also said in court papers that if incarceration is deemed necessary, she should not spend more than 18 months. This contrasts sharply with the 15 years sought by prosecutors, just short of the maximum 20-year prison sentence she could face under federal guidelines.

The decision rests solely with U.S. District Judge Ed Davila, who presided over Holmes’ trial, and the separate trial of Theranos No. 2 executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was also found guilty of fraud and is expected to be sentenced. next month. .

Last January, the jury in the Holmes case returned a mixed verdict: The jurors acquitted her of fraud related to Theranos patients who were injured, but they convicted her on counts related to deceived investors.

Prosecutors, however, argued that the patients who received incorrect blood test results due to the company’s faulty technology represent facts that should be considered “relevant conduct for sentencing purposes,” meaning patients could still play into Davila’s grief.

Letters from his partner, a tech investor and a senator beg for mercy

Holmes’ legal team submitted 130 letters to the judge from friends, family and other well-wishers, including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who is a longtime friend of Holmes. In his letter, Booker wrote, “Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve done,” quoting criminal justice reform advocate and advocate Bryan Stevenson.

Billy Evans, Holmes’ partner, wrote to the judge asking for mercy and described the impact the case had on their family. The submission includes photos of the couple with their one-year-old son and their dog, Balto, who the family says was killed by mountain lions. Evans wrote that Holmes had already paid dearly for enduring the notoriety that followed Theranos’ collapse under the strain.



. United States District Court for the Northern District of California

“If you have to know Liz, it’s to know that she’s honest, humble, selfless and kind beyond what most people have ever known,” Evans wrote. “Please let her be free.”

Holmes, who is 38, was visibly pregnant with her second child when she last appeared in court. If Davila imposes a prison sentence, her pregnancy could influence the start of her delivery.

Her lawyers also point out that she volunteers as a counselor for victims of sexual assault. Holmes is herself a survivor of sexual assault, which she spoke about when she spoke in moving testimony that dragged on for days at trial.

Holmes’ defense team has argued that the media scrutiny and legal action related to the Theranos collapse is punishment enough, a point his lawyers are pressing with the judge citing a letter sent to the court by the tech investor David Sokol.

“She poses no danger to anyone. She openly admits her business mistakes and has not derived any material benefit from them despite having the opportunity to do so,” Sokol wrote. “Her suffering, including but not limited to extreme public ignominy, financial bankruptcy and the terrifying prospect of being incarcerated as the mother of a new baby, more than amply deters others.”

In their memo to the judge, prosecutors point out that in fraud cases, the amount of money lost outweighs any other factor when determining sentencing under federal guidelines.

Theranos raised nearly $1 billion from people including media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Oracle chief executive Larry Ellison before the company implosed. The amount of Holmes’ fraud isn’t even fully accounted for in the guidelines’ highest loss tier, which caps at more than $550 million. In other words, the sheer amount of money defrauded in the case, prosecutors say, leaves no choice but to send Holmes for more than a decade behind bars.

Prosecutors point to another reason they are pushing to have Holmes locked up: sending a signal to Silicon Valley.

“A significant custodial sentence will not only serve to deter future startup fraud schemes,” prosecutors wrote. “But it will also serve to rebuild the confidence that investors need to have when funding innovation.”