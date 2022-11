SORACOM files for listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KDDI CORPORATION and SORACOM, INC, a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity services, today announced that SORACOM has applied to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Soracom joined the KDDI Group in August 2017. Since then, Soracom has grown its IoT connectivity platform to support over 5 million IoT connections* for more than 20,000 customers worldwide in industries ranging from energy and manufacturing to payments, consumer electronics, healthcare and agriculture. From day one, Soracom has been on a mission to provide a global connectivity platform that accelerates speed to market for teams building the connected world of tomorrow and helps them pursue success forever. any scale. To further accelerate its own business growth and global expansion, Soracom has begun preparations for a potential public offering in 2020. KDDI and SORACOM describe this as a swing-by IPO, in which a startup grows with the backing from a larger company before the public offering. , as if a space probe were accelerating using the gravitational mass of a planet. With appropriate corporate governance systems now in place and a demonstrated ability to manage independently, Soracom has now applied to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Prior to such listing, it is necessary to obtain listing approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange and full review by the Japan Exchange Regulation. This application does not establish any specific commitments regarding the availability or timing of announcements. Company Information Company Name SORACOM, INC. Address 3F Ojima Building, 4-5-6 Tamagawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, Japan Name and title of representative CEO Ken Tamagawa Main activities Provision of the SORACOM IoT platform Share capital 3,727 million yen (including capital reserve) Creation date November 2014 * Total number of SORACOM Air connections, including those provided by international entities, SORACOM Air for Cellular, Sigfox and LoRaWAN. This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing that the Company has applied to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other activity. similar in Japan or overseas. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933. If a public offering of securities is made in the United States, it will be made using a document in English. prospectus prepared in accordance with the US Securities Act of 1933.

