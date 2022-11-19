Nasdaq Index | Dow Jones: US stock market: Nasdaq, Dow fall as hawkish Fed official comments weigh





Wall Street’s major indices ended slightly lower in a choppy session on Thursday as hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official and data showing the labor market remained tight led some investors to worry more aggressive interest rate hikes. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the central bank needed to keep raising rates given that its tightening so far “has had only limited effects on observed inflation.” Stocks have fallen in recent days after a strong month-long rally spurred by weaker-than-expected inflation reports that raised hopes the Fed would moderate its rate hikes. “The Fed continues to talk, in general, about interest rates,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago. “There might be some disagreement on the pace. But interest rates aren’t going down any time soon.” Stocks pared their losses late in the session, but the major indexes still ended in negative territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.51 points, or 0.02%, to 33,546.32, the S&P 500 lost 12.23 points, or 0.31%, to 3,946.56 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 38.70 points, or 0.35%, to 11,144.96.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market remained tight. A report on Wednesday detailed strong retail sales growth last month, indicating that the economy has been resilient to rate hikes. Traders’ bets on a 75 basis point hike at the Fed’s next meeting soared to 19% from around 15% the day before, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Most investors are still expecting a 50 basis point hike. Shares of Cisco Systems rose 5% after the company raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast as supply chain hurdles eased. The stock helped the S&P 500 information technology sector post a 0.2% gain. However, most S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with utilities down 1.8% and consumer discretionary about 1.3%. In corporate news, Macy’s shares jumped 15% after the department store chain raised its full-year profit forecast on resilient demand for high-end clothing and beauty products. Falling issues outnumbered rising ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 2.06 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a 1.65-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 169 new lows. About 10.3 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, compared to the daily average of 12.1 billion over the past 20 sessions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/us-stock-market-nasdaq-dow-drop-as-hawkish-fed-official-comments-weigh/articleshow/95590904.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos