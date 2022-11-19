New York Stock Exchange filled with pride flags as Grindr goes public





The floors of the New York Stock Exchange were filled with pride flags when gay dating app Grindr made its public debut markets. company executives rang the opening bell On Friday, as people gathered in the historic building waved the Progress Pride flag, which includes the colors pink and blue to represent transgenderas well as black and brown to represent the diversity. Large versions of the flag were also seen hanging throughout the building. Grindr made its IPO through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) called Tiga Acquisition Corporation. The common shares of the company will trade under the symbol GRND. Today marks an important milestone not only for the Grindr team, but also for the LGBTQ community we serve, Grindr CEO George Arison remarked in a statement. Press release. We are entering the public markets with momentum, driven by our market leadership, strong financial performance and significant growth track as we increase investment in our core products and services. I am excited to work with our team and our investors as we continue to grow our platform and improve critical social infrastructure for a traditionally underserved community. Grindr users spent an average of 61 minutes on the app each day in December 2021, according to the company, which had revenue of $90 million in the first half of 2022. The company estimates that it There is a total addressable market of $4 billion for its services. Grindr’s entry into the public markets comes as acceptance of homosexuality and transgenderism has rapidly increased among Americans. Earlier this year, a survey Gallup reported that nearly 21% of Gen Z and more than 10% of Millennials identify as LGBT, while about 4% of Gen X and less than 3% of Baby Boomers identify the same thing. Another one survey of Gallup found last year that a majority of Republicans voiced support for legal same-sex marriage for the first time in history. Twelve Republican members of the Senate joined fellow Democrats on Wednesday in a procedural vote to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, a law that would codify same-sex marriage into federal law. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said in a statement that he voted to move the bill forward despite his personal belief in traditional marriage because Oberfell v. Hodges has been the law of the land that LGBTQ people have relied on. Although the former Republican presidential candidate added that he was happy with the religious freedom protections included in the bill, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) remarked in another statement that he voted against the motion because religious freedom protections were seriously anemic and largely illusory. Corporate America has also expressed support for LGBTQ ideology and engaged in lobbying campaigns against state governments that oppose the movement. The NASDAQ, which trails the NYSE as the world’s second-largest stock exchange, filed a proposal with the Securities and Exchange Commission last year to create new listing rules that would require all companies on the exchange to publicly disclose consistent and transparent diversity statistics regarding their board of directors. Companies must have, or explain why they do not have, at least two different directors, including one who identifies as a woman and one who identifies as LGBTQ+ or an underrepresented minority.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-york-stock-exchange-filled-with-pride-flags-as-grindr-goes-public The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos