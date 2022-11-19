S&P/TSX composite index up nearly 100 points, US markets also up





Canada’s main stock index gained nearly 100 points on Friday, boosted by strength in industrials and telecommunications, while U.S. markets were also up. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 96.33 points to 19,980.91. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 199.37 points to 33,745.69. The S&P 500 index rose 18.78 points to 3,965.34, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.10 points to 11,146.06. The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.71 cents US versus 74.91 cents US on Thursday. Read more: S&P/TSX composite index down nearly 75 points, US markets also slide Read more S&P/TSX composite index down nearly 75 points, US markets also slide Investors are at a crossroads right now, said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at iA Private Wealth, with the Fed continuing its hawkish messaging on interest rate hikes and inflation, but earnings season delivering better than expected news for many sectors. The story continues under the ad Sentiments are mixed, Small said, and as a result investors are in “wait and see” mode. “Everyone is trying to figure out whether or not we’re going to see growth next year, whether or not economies will go into recession in the first half of next year,” he said. trendy now Details of slain Idaho students released as victims’ parents fend off police

Twitter HQ lit up by Elon Musk insults amid office closure and employee departures After weeks of market volatility with wild swings reacting to new data, markets are now in a waiting pattern, he said. Small worries that central banks seem determined to keep raising rates when much of the current inflationary pressure comes from factors like food and gas, which have been affected by a wide variety ongoing issues such as the Russian-Ukrainian war and China’s strong growth. COVID policies. For example, oil fell again on Friday on worries about future demand amid economic uncertainty, including worries about China’s COVID-19 lockdown policies as cases rise. The January crude contract was down US$1.29 at US$80.11 a barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 7 cents at US$6.30 per mmBTU. Small said that if central banks pulled too hard on interest rate leverage, certain sectors could be hit very hard, such as real estate. “If central banks want to keep raising rates, they have to be extremely, extremely careful, because obviously some sectors are much more sensitive than others,” he said. The story continues under the ad “It’s not like the Fed or the Bank of Canada can surgically identify the industry or where they want things to slow down without interfering or affecting other places.” The December gold contract was down US$8.60 at US$1,754.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 6 cents at US$3.63 per pound.

