Grindr stock soars as much as 400% on first day of public trading

Shares of Grindr, the popular dating and dating app focused on the LGBTQ community, rise during the company’s first day of public trading.

Grindr shares soared as much as 400% on Friday as the company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange following a merger with blank check firm Tiga Acquisition Corp.

The newly formed entity, known as Grindr Inc, trades under the symbol GRND.

The transaction, valued at $2.1 billion, was expected to net Grindr approximately $384 million in proceeds, according to the the wall street journal.

LGBTQ dating and social media platform Grindr is hosting a public show outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the company goes public on Friday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as Grindr goes public

On its first day of trading, Grindr stock was extremely volatile due to the very small number of stocks available.

Regulatory filings show that investors holding 98.2% of Tiga shares opted to buy back their shares for about $10.50 per share rather than participate in the Grindr merger, leaving a limited pool of shares for the transaction.

Grindr shares were listed at $15 at the opening bell on Tuesday before climbing above $63 in morning trading. In afternoon trading, they were hovering around $42, giving the company a market capitalization of around $389 million.

Grindr’s IPO comes amid a period of high market volatility, and the company is among the few tech companies to go public this year.

Rather than a traditional initial public offering, Grindr got its start through a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), a shell company that goes public and then merges with the target entity.

SPACs rose to popularity last year, but more recently fell out of favor as markets turned tough in 2022.

On Friday, artists celebrated Grindr’s public debut outside the NYSE. Trading under the ticker “GRND”, the stock surged in morning trade

“Today marks an important milestone not only for the Grindr team, but also for the LGBTQ community we serve,” Grindr’s new CEO George Arison said in a statement Friday.

“We are entering the public markets with momentum, driven by our market leadership, strong financial performance and significant growth track as we ramp up investment in our core products and services,” Arison added.

George Arison took over the management of the new entity after the merger

Grindr CFOV Anna Krantz told the Journal that the public offering would bolster the company’s resources.

“What it allows us to do is prepare for whatever we might see on the horizon, in terms of long-term bets, in terms of possible [mergers and acquisitions]just having this other currency that we didn’t have before,” Krantz said.

She said the company plans to focus on monetizing its services by focusing on subscription fees and strengthening its subscription team.

Grindr was first launched in 2009 as one of the first location-based dating apps for gay men.

As of December 2021, Grindr had around 11 million monthly active users.