Stocks Stopped – Why is the SEC and Exchanges Suspending Trading?

Key points to remember

Trading halts and suspensions can block trades in a security for a few minutes to a week or more.

These stops are used to protect investors and ensure that all traders operate on a level playing field.

Most investors, with the exception of heavy day traders, are unlikely to notice the impact of the stops on their ability to buy or sell stocks.

Investors are used to a fast and very liquid stock market. For most stocks, you can expect to buy or sell stocks within seconds of placing a market order. However, this is not always the case.

Under certain circumstances, the SEC or the stock exchanges may suspend trading in certain stocks. This prevents investors from trading these stocks for minutes, days or weeks at a time.

Here’s exactly how these stops work and how they could impact your trades.

What is the SEC?

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is an independent government agency that was created following the stock market crash of 1929 that ultimately marked the start of the Great Depression.

This agency is responsible for maintaining fair and efficient markets and uses its powers of regulatory oversight of public enterprises to do so.

Publicly traded companies file annual reports and other financial information with the SEC. This means that their financial data is available to all investors.

The SEC also enforces rules against things like insider trading and fraud to help protect investors and prevent stock market instability that could impact the economy.

What is a stock stop?

A stock halt or trading halt occurs when an exchange stops allowing investors to trade stocks for a certain period of time.

For example, if you own shares of XYZ Company, you can usually put those shares up for sale whenever the markets are open. However, if there is a stock stop on XYZ Stocks, you must wait for the stock stop to pass before you can sell the shares on the market.

Alternatively, if you want to buy shares of a certain stock but there is a stop, you have to wait for it to end before you can make your purchase.

What triggers a stock stop?

There are different triggers for stock stops. They can generally be divided into regulatory and non-regulatory stops.

Regulatory stops are triggered by specific rules that determine when a stop should occur. For example, when a public company is about to release important information that could impact its stock price, exchanges halt trading for a few minutes.

This temporary halt gives the company time to publish the news and allows investors to assess the impact of this news on the value of the company.

Exchanges can also suspend trading if it is uncertain whether the company still meets its listing standards, such as minimum market capitalization.

Typically, if one exchange takes a stock to regulatory halt, other exchanges will follow.

Illegal stops can occur in other more subjective situations. For example, if there is a major imbalance between the number of buy and sell orders for a security, the exchange may temporarily suspend trading.

During the shutdown, the exchange will communicate with investors regarding the stock price and when trading will resume. Other exchanges may also suspend trading if an exchange implements a non-regulatory halt, but this is less common than for regulatory halts.

circuit breakers

In the world of finance, circuit breakers work much like they do in your home’s electrical systems. If something in the market goes wrong or gets overloaded, the circuit breaker trips, stopping things, and giving everyone time to figure out what’s going on in the market.

These apply to individual stocks as well as entire stock indices and are intended to stop panic selling.

For example, if the S&P 500 moves 7% or 13% in a single day, a circuit breaker will trip and stop trading for 15 minutes. A 20% move halts trading for the rest of the day.

The thresholds for individual securities may differ depending on the size and value of the business.

Suspension of trading against stoppage of shares

Trading pauses and stock stops are two similar concepts, but they are quite different. It is important to know how they vary.

A halt in stock is not necessarily indicative of problems with a company. It may simply indicate that the company is about to release some important news.

A trading halt, however, is imposed by the SEC. This blocks trading of a stock on all stock exchanges in the United States.

Trading halts are used only when the SEC has serious concerns about the availability of company information, the accuracy of information in its public reports, or possible market manipulation.

In short, the SEC uses trading halts to protect investors and give it time to investigate potential fraud. A typical commercial suspension lasts ten days.

Examples of stock stops and trading suspensions

The SEC maintains a website that lists all of its historical trading halts and suspensions. For example, on July 29 of this year, it suspended trading of Viabuilt Ventures, Inc. The suspension is due to indications of market manipulation and unusual market activity, including recent buy orders that have increased Viabuilts’ share price by 570% since the stock’s last trade approximately six weeks ago.

An example of a stock stoppage from Australia occurred when six executives of Sundance Resources Limited, including the CEO and chairman, disappeared on a flight over Africa. The company has requested that trading in its shares be halted so that it can properly disseminate the news.

A recent example of a market shutdown caused by circuit breakers dates back to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Circuit breakers were tripped on March 9, 12, 16 and 18, 2020.

What investors need to know

For investors, the existence of trading halts and suspensions is good news. While it may seem scary that an exchange or the SEC could step in and block you from buying or selling stocks, the truth is that these tools are used to protect investors and the market from malicious trading.

Regulatory trading stops give investors time to receive and assimilate new information about companies rather than trading with other investors who receive information more quickly.

Trading halts can help investors avoid falling into the traps of fraudsters looking to take advantage of a pump-and-dump system or trick investors.

For most people, trading stops and suspensions are often imperceptible. Chances are you don’t have to worry about their impact on your wallet.

The essential

Trading halts and suspensions are tools used by exchanges and regulators to protect investors from potential fraud.

Although there is a chance that they can prevent you from buying or selling stocks precisely when you want them to, they are usually unnoticeable and do a good job of protecting investors. One way to limit your risk against these stocks and other market forces is to diversify the type of investments you hold.

