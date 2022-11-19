Timken Company celebrates 100 years in business on the New York Stock Exchange





JACKSON TWP. The Timken Co. reached the trading milestone on the New York Stock Exchange for 100 consecutive years. It is the first Ohio-based company and one of only 30 companies in total to do so. “This significant achievement is a testament to the ability of The Timken Co. associates to innovate, adapt and create lasting value for our shareholders across generations,” Chairman John M. Timken Jr. said in a statement. Prepared statement. “We are honored to be recognized among such a short list of companies for accomplishing this feat.” Timken Jr. and Richard G. Kyle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, celebrated Thursday with ring the closing bell of the NYSE. The company last rang the bell in 2019 to celebrate its 120th anniversary and also visited the NYSE in 2007 and 1999 to celebrate previous anniversaries. Timken, a global manufacturer of bearings and industrial motion products headquartered in Jackson Township, first listed on the stock exchange on September 25, 1922. The company paid its 400th consecutive quarterly dividend in June this year. “Because of our resilient business model and engineering culture, demand has remained strong for Timken products and technology throughout our history,” Kyle said. “Going forward, we will continue to drive growth and generate strong returns for our investors by remaining focused on advancing our business strategy and innovating with our customers.” The Timken Co. was founded in 1899 and today operates in 43 countries. Its biggest market is renewable energyautomation tracking. Contact Kelly at 330-580-8323 or [email protected] Twitter: @kbyerREP

